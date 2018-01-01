Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

K G Khosla Compressors Ltd. a Kirloskar group of company was incorporated in Nov.'74 as Khosla Compressors. The name of the company was changed to K G Khosla Compressors in 1976. Originally the company was promoted by K G Khosla. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Acquired additional 20,51,000 equity shares of the company pursuant to SEBI in 1998-99. During the year 2002, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company ...> More