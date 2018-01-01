You are here » Home
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.
|BSE: 505283
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KGKHOSLA
|ISIN Code: INE811A01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:19 | 12 Mar
|
900.00
|
8.65
(0.97%)
|
OPEN
905.00
|
HIGH
935.00
|
LOW
897.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|905.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|891.35
|VOLUME
|469
|52-Week high
|1389.90
|52-Week low
|835.00
|P/E
|93.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,787
|Buy Price
|900.00
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|911.00
|Sell Qty
|238.00
|OPEN
|905.00
|CLOSE
|891.35
|VOLUME
|469
|52-Week high
|1389.90
|52-Week low
|835.00
|P/E
|93.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,787
|Buy Price
|900.00
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|911.00
|Sell Qty
|238.00
About Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
K G Khosla Compressors Ltd. a Kirloskar group of company was incorporated in Nov.'74 as Khosla Compressors. The name of the company was changed to K G Khosla Compressors in 1976. Originally the company was promoted by K G Khosla. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Acquired additional 20,51,000 equity shares of the company pursuant to SEBI in 1998-99. During the year 2002, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company ...> More
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|118.24
|120.89
|-2.19
|Other Income
|3.15
|14.48
|-78.25
|Total Income
|121.39
|135.37
|-10.33
|Total Expenses
|109.09
|106.72
|2.22
|Operating Profit
|12.3
|28.65
|-57.07
|Net Profit
|5.92
|20.09
|-70.53
|Equity Capital
|12.84
|12.84
| -
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - Peer Group
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.37%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-3.18%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-0.01%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-11.41%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-14.56%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|77.87%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.41%
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|897.40
|
|935.00
|Week Low/High
|891.00
|
|980.00
|Month Low/High
|870.20
|
|980.00
|YEAR Low/High
|835.00
|
|1390.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.35
|
|1390.00
