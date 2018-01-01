JUST IN
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.

BSE: 505283 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KGKHOSLA ISIN Code: INE811A01012
BSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar 900.00 8.65
(0.97%)
OPEN

905.00

 HIGH

935.00

 LOW

897.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

K G Khosla Compressors Ltd. a Kirloskar group of company was incorporated in Nov.'74 as Khosla Compressors. The name of the company was changed to K G Khosla Compressors in 1976. Originally the company was promoted by K G Khosla. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Acquired additional 20,51,000 equity shares of the company pursuant to SEBI in 1998-99. During the year 2002, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company ...> More

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,787
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 93.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 206.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 118.24 120.89 -2.19
Other Income 3.15 14.48 -78.25
Total Income 121.39 135.37 -10.33
Total Expenses 109.09 106.72 2.22
Operating Profit 12.3 28.65 -57.07
Net Profit 5.92 20.09 -70.53
Equity Capital 12.84 12.84 -
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ingersoll-Rand 715.00 -0.03 2257.25
Action Const.Eq. 172.15 0.88 2019.32
Texmaco Rail 88.55 1.37 1946.33
Kirl.Pneumatic 900.00 0.97 1786.50
Kennametal India 732.00 0.94 1608.94
Praj Inds. 77.10 -1.47 1394.35
Titagarh Wagons 115.75 -0.77 1336.33
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.75
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 1.58
Insurance 2.69
Mutual Funds 21.45
Indian Public 16.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.86
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.37% NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -3.18% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -0.01% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month -11.41% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year -14.56% NA 16.65% 16.15%
3 Year 77.87% NA 16.72% 18.41%

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 897.40
935.00
Week Low/High 891.00
980.00
Month Low/High 870.20
980.00
YEAR Low/High 835.00
1390.00
All TIME Low/High 2.35
1390.00

