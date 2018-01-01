You are here » Home
Kirloskar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500243
|Sector: Others
|NSE: KIRLOSIND
|ISIN Code: INE250A01039
|
BSE
LIVE
15:41 | 09 Mar
|
1215.05
|
-38.65
(-3.08%)
|
OPEN
1237.05
|
HIGH
1237.05
|
LOW
1215.05
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
1270.00
|
37.00
(3.00%)
|
OPEN
1221.00
|
HIGH
1319.85
|
LOW
1221.00
About Kirloskar Industries Ltd.
Kirloskar Industries Ltd
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a manufacturer of the widest range of Diesel Engines in India was incorporated on 13th June 1978. KOEL is acknowledged leader in Engines, Engine Bearings, Engine Valves, Diesel Generating Sets, and Grey Iron Castings. Product range of the company includes Diesel Engines, Irrigation Pumpsets, Diesel Generating Sets, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves and Grey Ir...> More
Kirloskar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kirloskar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.87
|0.53
|64.15
|Other Income
|8.89
|9.34
|-4.82
|Total Income
|9.76
|9.87
|-1.11
|Total Expenses
|5.34
|1.97
|171.07
|Operating Profit
|4.42
|7.9
|-44.05
|Net Profit
|2.3
|5.67
|-59.44
|Equity Capital
|9.71
|9.71
| -
Kirloskar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|-2.63%
|-0.07%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-3.60%
|1.60%
|-1.68%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-16.20%
|-11.47%
|1.49%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-21.71%
|-18.49%
|4.86%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|34.27%
|40.02%
|16.50%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|128.18%
|131.12%
|16.57%
|18.26%
Kirloskar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1215.05
|
|1237.05
|Week Low/High
|1215.05
|
|1300.00
|Month Low/High
|1174.00
|
|1336.00
|YEAR Low/High
|898.95
|
|1671.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|1671.00
