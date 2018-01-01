Kirloskar Industries Ltd

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a manufacturer of the widest range of Diesel Engines in India was incorporated on 13th June 1978. KOEL is acknowledged leader in Engines, Engine Bearings, Engine Valves, Diesel Generating Sets, and Grey Iron Castings. Product range of the company includes Diesel Engines, Irrigation Pumpsets, Diesel Generating Sets, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves and Grey Ir...> More