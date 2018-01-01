JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kirloskar Industries Ltd

Kirloskar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500243 Sector: Others
NSE: KIRLOSIND ISIN Code: INE250A01039
BSE LIVE 15:41 | 09 Mar 1215.05 -38.65
(-3.08%)
OPEN

1237.05

 HIGH

1237.05

 LOW

1215.05
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 1270.00 37.00
(3.00%)
OPEN

1221.00

 HIGH

1319.85

 LOW

1221.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1237.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1253.70
VOLUME 45
52-Week high 1671.00
52-Week low 898.95
P/E 25.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,180
Buy Price 1215.05
Buy Qty 19.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1237.05
CLOSE 1253.70
VOLUME 45
52-Week high 1671.00
52-Week low 898.95
P/E 25.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,180
Buy Price 1215.05
Buy Qty 19.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kirloskar Industries Ltd.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a manufacturer of the widest range of Diesel Engines in India was incorporated on 13th June 1978. KOEL is acknowledged leader in Engines, Engine Bearings, Engine Valves, Diesel Generating Sets, and Grey Iron Castings. Product range of the company includes Diesel Engines, Irrigation Pumpsets, Diesel Generating Sets, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves and Grey Ir...> More

Kirloskar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,180
EPS - TTM () [*S] 47.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 801.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kirloskar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.87 0.53 64.15
Other Income 8.89 9.34 -4.82
Total Income 9.76 9.87 -1.11
Total Expenses 5.34 1.97 171.07
Operating Profit 4.42 7.9 -44.05
Net Profit 2.3 5.67 -59.44
Equity Capital 9.71 9.71 -
> More on Kirloskar Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kirloskar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tour. Fin. Corp. 157.15 2.14 1268.51
Muthoot Cap.Serv 764.90 0.94 1258.26
Greencrest Finan 32.95 0.00 1204.32
Kirloskar Indus. 1215.05 -3.08 1179.81
Paisalo Digital 287.40 -0.79 1165.69
Fortune Fin.Ser. 226.15 -0.53 1153.82
BF Investment 296.70 0.39 1117.37
> More on Kirloskar Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kirloskar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.80
Banks/FIs 3.32
FIIs 9.88
Insurance 1.22
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 10.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.00
> More on Kirloskar Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kirloskar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.99% -2.63% -0.07% -0.98%
1 Month -3.60% 1.60% -1.68% -0.95%
3 Month -16.20% -11.47% 1.49% 0.88%
6 Month -21.71% -18.49% 4.86% 4.24%
1 Year 34.27% 40.02% 16.50% 16.00%
3 Year 128.18% 131.12% 16.57% 18.26%

Kirloskar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1215.05
1237.05
Week Low/High 1215.05
1300.00
Month Low/High 1174.00
1336.00
YEAR Low/High 898.95
1671.00
All TIME Low/High 2.21
1671.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kirloskar Industries: