Kisan Mouldings Ltd.
|BSE: 530145
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE017C01012
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|158.30
|
-0.75
(-0.47%)
|
OPEN
165.00
|
HIGH
169.90
|
LOW
157.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kisan Mouldings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|165.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|159.05
|VOLUME
|32097
|52-Week high
|212.00
|52-Week low
|76.80
|P/E
|336.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|536
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|158.30
|Sell Qty
|199.00
About Kisan Mouldings Ltd.
Kisan Mouldings was incorporated in Nov.'89 as Sanwaria Synthetics Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1993. It acquired its present name in Nov.'93. It was promoted by Ramesh J Aggarwal and Satish J Aggarwal. The company initially set-up a project for manufacturing SWR rigid PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 600 tpa at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Phase-I of the projec...> More
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|536
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|336.81
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|37.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.24
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|126.46
|96.86
|30.56
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.31
|229.03
|Total Income
|127.48
|97.16
|31.21
|Total Expenses
|117.51
|91.15
|28.92
|Operating Profit
|9.97
|6.01
|65.89
|Net Profit
|-1.6
|-5.28
|69.7
|Equity Capital
|33.86
|28.86
|-
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|317.95
|-0.34
|880.72
|Multibase India
|605.00
|2.27
|763.51
|Apollo Pipes
|538.35
|1.61
|593.80
|Kisan Mouldings
|158.30
|-0.47
|536.00
|EPC Inds.
|142.10
|-0.32
|393.76
|Arrow Greentech
|306.55
|-2.87
|359.89
|KKalpana Inds.
|36.95
|-0.67
|347.51
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.92%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.97%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|90.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|779.44%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|157.00
|
|169.90
|Week Low/High
|155.10
|
|175.00
|Month Low/High
|155.10
|
|205.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.80
|
|212.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|212.00
