Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

BSE: 530145 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE017C01012
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 158.30 -0.75
(-0.47%)
OPEN

165.00

 HIGH

169.90

 LOW

157.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kisan Mouldings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

Kisan Mouldings Ltd

Kisan Mouldings was incorporated in Nov.'89 as Sanwaria Synthetics Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1993. It acquired its present name in Nov.'93. It was promoted by Ramesh J Aggarwal and Satish J Aggarwal. The company initially set-up a project for manufacturing SWR rigid PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 600 tpa at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Phase-I of the projec...> More

Kisan Mouldings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   536
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 336.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kisan Mouldings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 126.46 96.86 30.56
Other Income 1.02 0.31 229.03
Total Income 127.48 97.16 31.21
Total Expenses 117.51 91.15 28.92
Operating Profit 9.97 6.01 65.89
Net Profit -1.6 -5.28 69.7
Equity Capital 33.86 28.86 -
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mold-Tek Pack. 317.95 -0.34 880.72
Multibase India 605.00 2.27 763.51
Apollo Pipes 538.35 1.61 593.80
Kisan Mouldings 158.30 -0.47 536.00
EPC Inds. 142.10 -0.32 393.76
Arrow Greentech 306.55 -2.87 359.89
KKalpana Inds. 36.95 -0.67 347.51
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.10
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.63
Kisan Mouldings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.92% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.97% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 90.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 779.44% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kisan Mouldings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 157.00
169.90
Week Low/High 155.10
175.00
Month Low/High 155.10
205.00
YEAR Low/High 76.80
212.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
212.00

