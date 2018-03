Kitex Garments Ltd

Kitex Garments Limited is in the business of manufacturing and exporting garments. The Company manufactures different types of garments, such as hosiers, shirts, pants, jackets, innerwear and outerwear. The company also exports infant and childrens wear, and jackets to the United States. Kitex Garments Limited is based in Kochi, India. Kitex Garments Ltd. was incorporated in 1992. It made its ...> More