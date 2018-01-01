You are here » Home
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 532304
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE602C01011
BSE
13:01 | 12 Mar
23.80
1.10
(4.85%)
OPEN
23.80
HIGH
23.80
LOW
23.80
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd
KJMC Global Market (I) Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 after the demerger from KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Subsequently it was listed on BSE and also registered with SEBI as a Merchant Banker and Underwriter.The provides the following services,Private equity Syndication, Corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions,Private Placement of bonds and equities,Equity Capital Market Services- managing IPO...> More
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - Financial Results
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - Peer Group
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|49.69%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|47.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.80
|
|23.80
|Week Low/High
|22.70
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|22.70
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.80
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.23
|
|130.00
Quick Links for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India):