KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.

BSE: 532304 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE602C01011
BSE 13:01 | 12 Mar 23.80 1.10
(4.85%)
OPEN

23.80

 HIGH

23.80

 LOW

23.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd

KJMC Global Market (I) Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 after the demerger from KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Subsequently it was listed on BSE and also registered with SEBI as a Merchant Banker and Underwriter.The provides the following services,Private equity Syndication, Corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions,Private Placement of bonds and equities,Equity Capital Market Services- managing IPO...> More

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 83.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.08 37.5
Other Income 0.14 0.02 600
Total Income 0.25 0.1 150
Total Expenses 0.69 0.5 38
Operating Profit -0.44 -0.39 -12.82
Net Profit -0.3 -0.42 28.57
Equity Capital 3.14 3.14 -
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essar Securities 5.41 -1.99 7.73
Moongipa Sec. 15.30 0.33 7.67
Visco Trade 15.60 1.30 7.49
KJMC Corporate 23.80 4.85 7.47
Basil Infra 26.20 -4.90 7.47
Oasis Sec. 40.00 0.00 7.40
DJS Stock 0.97 -4.90 7.32
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.34
Banks/FIs 2.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.18
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 49.69% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 47.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.80
23.80
Week Low/High 22.70
24.00
Month Low/High 22.70
28.00
YEAR Low/High 13.80
31.00
All TIME Low/High 1.23
130.00

