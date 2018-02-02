You are here » Home
KJMC Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530235
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: KJMCFIN
|ISIN Code: INE533C01018
|
BSE
15:24 | 07 Mar
|
33.75
|
-1.75
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
33.75
|
HIGH
33.75
|
LOW
33.75
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KJMC Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About KJMC Financial Services Ltd.
KJMC Financial Services Ltd
KJMC Financial Services (KJMC) was incorporated as Khandelwal Jain Management Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd on 29 Jun.'88, which later changed to KJMC Financial Services Pvt Ltd on 17 Dec.'93. It was then converted into a public limited company on 28 Oct.'94. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 10.36 cr in Mar.'95 to finance the subscription to equity of a subsidiar...> More
KJMC Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
KJMC Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.16
|0.57
|103.51
|Other Income
|
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|1.16
|0.59
|96.61
|Total Expenses
|0.55
|0.36
|52.78
|Operating Profit
|0.6
|0.23
|160.87
|Net Profit
|0.28
|0.09
|211.11
|Equity Capital
|4.79
|4.79
| -
KJMC Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
KJMC Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KJMC Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|22.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|62.26%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KJMC Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.75
|
|33.75
|Week Low/High
|33.75
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|33.75
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.80
|
|46.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.00
|
|95.00
Quick Links for KJMC Financial Services: