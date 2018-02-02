JUST IN
KJMC Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 530235 Sector: Financials
NSE: KJMCFIN ISIN Code: INE533C01018
BSE 15:24 | 07 Mar 33.75 -1.75
(-4.93%)
OPEN

33.75

 HIGH

33.75

 LOW

33.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KJMC Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 33.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 46.20
52-Week low 19.80
P/E 19.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 33.75
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About KJMC Financial Services Ltd.

KJMC Financial Services Ltd

KJMC Financial Services (KJMC) was incorporated as Khandelwal Jain Management Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd on 29 Jun.'88, which later changed to KJMC Financial Services Pvt Ltd on 17 Dec.'93. It was then converted into a public limited company on 28 Oct.'94. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 10.36 cr in Mar.'95 to finance the subscription to equity of a subsidiar...

KJMC Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KJMC Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.16 0.57 103.51
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 1.16 0.59 96.61
Total Expenses 0.55 0.36 52.78
Operating Profit 0.6 0.23 160.87
Net Profit 0.28 0.09 211.11
Equity Capital 4.79 4.79 -
KJMC Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

KJMC Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siel Fin. Serv. 14.95 0.00 16.95
HCKK Ventures 44.85 -3.03 16.64
Midas Infra Tra. 1.33 0.00 16.23
KJMC Financial 33.75 -4.93 16.17
Key Corp 26.70 -1.84 16.02
Enbee Trade 98.95 1.96 15.83
Smart Finsec 51.90 4.95 15.57
KJMC Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

KJMC Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.10
Banks/FIs 1.37
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.86
KJMC Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KJMC Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 22.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 62.26% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

KJMC Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.75
33.75
Week Low/High 33.75
34.00
Month Low/High 33.75
36.00
YEAR Low/High 19.80
46.00
All TIME Low/High 0.00
95.00

