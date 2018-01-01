JUST IN
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526409 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE301C01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 36.95 -0.25
(-0.67%)
OPEN

36.65

 HIGH

38.75

 LOW

36.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 36.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 37.20
VOLUME 13402
52-Week high 54.50
52-Week low 25.05
P/E 23.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 348
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd.

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd

Engaged in manufacturing of XLPE & PVC Compounds Kalapana industries was incorporated in 1985. The company chalked out an expansion project at a cost of Rs.5 crores to increase the production capacities of XLPE. The commercial production is expected during the financial year of 2003-04....> More

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   348
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.09
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 402.72 436.44 -7.73
Other Income 1.7 2.78 -38.85
Total Income 404.42 439.22 -7.92
Total Expenses 380.63 419.97 -9.37
Operating Profit 23.79 19.25 23.58
Net Profit 5.68 3.24 75.31
Equity Capital 18.81 18.81 -
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kisan Mouldings 158.30 -0.47 536.00
EPC Inds. 142.10 -0.32 393.76
Arrow Greentech 306.55 -2.87 359.89
KKalpana Inds. 36.95 -0.67 347.51
Pil Italica 12.73 0.63 299.16
Kriti Inds. 55.85 5.58 277.02
Prima Plastics 187.65 0.35 206.42
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.67
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.68% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 13.69% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.41% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 109.23% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.55
38.75
Week Low/High 36.10
40.00
Month Low/High 33.00
42.00
YEAR Low/High 25.05
55.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
55.00

