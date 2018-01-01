You are here » Home
» Company
» KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 526409
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE301C01028
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
36.95
|
-0.25
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
36.65
|
HIGH
38.75
|
LOW
36.55
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|36.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.20
|VOLUME
|13402
|52-Week high
|54.50
|52-Week low
|25.05
|P/E
|23.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|348
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|348
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|36.65
|CLOSE
|37.20
|VOLUME
|13402
|52-Week high
|54.50
|52-Week low
|25.05
|P/E
|23.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|348
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|347.51
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd.
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd
Engaged in manufacturing of XLPE & PVC Compounds Kalapana industries was incorporated in 1985.
The company chalked out an expansion project at a cost of Rs.5 crores to increase the production capacities of XLPE. The commercial production is expected during the financial year of 2003-04....> More
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|402.72
|436.44
|-7.73
|Other Income
|1.7
|2.78
|-38.85
|Total Income
|404.42
|439.22
|-7.92
|Total Expenses
|380.63
|419.97
|-9.37
|Operating Profit
|23.79
|19.25
|23.58
|Net Profit
|5.68
|3.24
|75.31
|Equity Capital
|18.81
|18.81
| -
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.68%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|13.69%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.41%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|109.23%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.55
|
|38.75
|Week Low/High
|36.10
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|33.00
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.05
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|55.00
Quick Links for KKalpana Industries (India):