Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.

BSE: 523652 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE465K01016
BSE 12:59 | 07 Mar 5.91 0.28
(4.97%)
OPEN

5.91

 HIGH

5.91

 LOW

5.91
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.1 0.1 0
Total Income 0.1 0.1 0
Total Expenses 0.09 0.07 28.57
Operating Profit 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Net Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Equity Capital 5.53 5.53 -
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Neogem India 4.52 -4.84 3.69
Mini Diamonds(I) 9.79 1.98 3.38
Sheetal Diamonds 6.55 2.02 3.28
Kkalpana Plastic 5.91 4.97 3.27
Sunraj Diamond 4.47 4.93 2.38
Surana Corp. 0.85 -4.49 2.07
Classic Diamonds 0.46 -4.17 1.80
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.50
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 10.06% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -11.39% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.03%

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.91
5.91
Week Low/High 5.91
6.00
Month Low/High 5.37
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.12
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
60.00

