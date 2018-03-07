Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.
|BSE: 523652
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE465K01016
|BSE 12:59 | 07 Mar
|5.91
0.28
(4.97%)
OPEN
5.91
HIGH
5.91
LOW
5.91
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.91
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.63
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|7.60
|52-Week low
|5.12
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.91
|Buy Qty
|350.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
Announcement
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.07
|28.57
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|5.53
|5.53
|-
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Neogem India
|4.52
|-4.84
|3.69
|Mini Diamonds(I)
|9.79
|1.98
|3.38
|Sheetal Diamonds
|6.55
|2.02
|3.28
|Kkalpana Plastic
|5.91
|4.97
|3.27
|Sunraj Diamond
|4.47
|4.93
|2.38
|Surana Corp.
|0.85
|-4.49
|2.07
|Classic Diamonds
|0.46
|-4.17
|1.80
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|10.06%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-11.39%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.91
|
|5.91
|Week Low/High
|5.91
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.37
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.12
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|60.00
