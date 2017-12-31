You are here » Home
» Company
» KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 521238
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE893C01032
|
BSE
15:04 | 12 Mar
|
17.10
|
-0.90
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
17.10
|
HIGH
17.10
|
LOW
17.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|32.40
|52-Week low
|17.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.10
|Sell Qty
|175.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|17.10
|CLOSE
|18.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|32.40
|52-Week low
|17.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.10
|Sell Qty
|175.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd.
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - Financial Results
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - Peer Group
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.64%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-22.97%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.10
|
|17.10
|Week Low/High
|17.10
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|17.10
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.10
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|165.00
Quick Links for KKRRAFTON Developers: