KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd.

BSE: 521238 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE893C01032
BSE 15:04 | 12 Mar 17.10 -0.90
(-5.00%)
OPEN

17.10

 HIGH

17.10

 LOW

17.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 32.40
52-Week low 17.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 17.10
Sell Qty 175.00
About KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd.

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.02 0.07 -71.43
Total Expenses 0.01 0.07 -85.71
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 0.56 0.56 -
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zenith Computers 1.77 -4.84 2.74
Crazy Infotech 0.20 0.00 1.34
Total Hospit. 1.28 0.00 1.03
KKRRAFTON Develo 17.10 -5.00 0.96
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 96.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.06
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.64% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -22.97% NA 17.24% 19.02%

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.10
17.10
Week Low/High 17.10
20.00
Month Low/High 17.10
23.00
YEAR Low/High 17.10
32.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
165.00

