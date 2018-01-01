You are here » Home
KLG Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530771
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE929C01018
|
BSE
15:14 | 12 Mar
|
13.95
|
-0.70
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
13.95
|
HIGH
13.95
|
LOW
13.95
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KLG Capital Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.65
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|19.80
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|8.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.95
|Sell Qty
|630.00
|OPEN
|13.95
|CLOSE
|14.65
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|19.80
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|8.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.95
|Sell Qty
|630.00
About KLG Capital Services Ltd.
KLG Capital Services Ltd
KLG Capital Services Ltd is engaged in the business of investments & inter corporate deposits. The investment activities of the company have been major source of income of the company. The investment activities relates mainly to primary market i.e. investment in new issues and giving loans and advances. KLG Capital Services Limited is a subsidiary of Awaita Properties Pvt. Ltd.
KLG Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
KLG Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.32
|0.19
|68.42
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.32
|0.19
|68.42
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.28
|0.15
|86.67
|Net Profit
|0.22
|0.09
|144.44
|Equity Capital
|3.2
|3.2
| -
KLG Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
KLG Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KLG Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|14.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.89%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-35.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KLG Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.95
|
|13.95
|Week Low/High
|13.95
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.95
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.00
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.00
|
|563.00
