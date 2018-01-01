JUST IN
KLG Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 530771 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE929C01018
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 13.95 -0.70
(-4.78%)
OPEN

13.95

 HIGH

13.95

 LOW

13.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KLG Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KLG Capital Services Ltd.

KLG Capital Services Ltd

KLG Capital Services Ltd is engaged in the business of investments & inter corporate deposits. The investment activities of the company have been major source of income of the company. The investment activities relates mainly to primary market i.e. investment in new issues and giving loans and advances. KLG Capital Services Limited is a subsidiary of Awaita Properties Pvt. Ltd.

KLG Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KLG Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.32 0.19 68.42
Other Income -
Total Income 0.32 0.19 68.42
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit 0.28 0.15 86.67
Net Profit 0.22 0.09 144.44
Equity Capital 3.2 3.2 -
KLG Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B P Capital 15.00 0.00 4.51
Guj. Lease Fin. 1.65 4.43 4.48
Superior Finleas 14.90 3.11 4.47
KLG Capital 13.95 -4.78 4.46
Interface Fin. 0.18 5.88 4.45
Trishakti Elect. 14.70 0.00 4.37
Shreevatsaa Fin. 4.32 4.85 4.36
KLG Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.23
KLG Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 14.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.89% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -35.27% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KLG Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.95
13.95
Week Low/High 13.95
16.00
Month Low/High 13.95
18.00
YEAR Low/High 8.00
20.00
All TIME Low/High 8.00
563.00

