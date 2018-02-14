JUST IN
KLK Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 517170 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE125G01014
BSE 14:58 | 09 Mar 12.00 0.50
(4.35%)
OPEN

11.75

 HIGH

12.00

 LOW

11.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan KLK Electrical Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.50
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 12.75
52-Week low 9.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 12.00
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 11.75
CLOSE 11.50
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 12.75
52-Week low 9.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 12.00
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About KLK Electrical Ltd.

KLK Electrical Ltd

KLK Electrical Limited manufactures and sells electrical equipment in India. The company offers bus-bar systems and bus ducts with isolator upto drives, cubicle accessories, high current busbars, isolated phase bus duct, 33KV segregated bus duct, CT-PT control panels, sandwich busbars, non-segregated phase bus duct, 6.6 KV segregated phase bus duct, and 11KV segregated bus duct. It also involves i...> More

KLK Electrical Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KLK Electrical Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.01 200
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 2.65 2.65 -
KLK Electrical Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Remi Elektrotec. 10.97 4.98 5.34
Sterling Powerg. 10.09 4.99 5.15
Advance Powerin. 2.96 4.96 3.45
KLK Electrical 12.00 4.35 3.18
Cont. Controls 4.19 -4.99 2.58
Thana Electric 5.59 -4.93 1.11
KLK Electrical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 75.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.40
KLK Electrical Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

KLK Electrical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.75
12.00
Week Low/High 11.75
12.00
Month Low/High 11.75
12.00
YEAR Low/High 9.50
13.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
70.00

