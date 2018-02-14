KLK Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 517170
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE125G01014
|BSE 14:58 | 09 Mar
|12.00
|
0.50
(4.35%)
|
OPEN
11.75
|
HIGH
12.00
|
LOW
11.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|KLK Electrical Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.50
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|12.75
|52-Week low
|9.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|12.00
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About KLK Electrical Ltd.
KLK Electrical Limited manufactures and sells electrical equipment in India. The company offers bus-bar systems and bus ducts with isolator upto drives, cubicle accessories, high current busbars, isolated phase bus duct, 33KV segregated bus duct, CT-PT control panels, sandwich busbars, non-segregated phase bus duct, 6.6 KV segregated phase bus duct, and 11KV segregated bus duct. It also involves i...> More
KLK Electrical Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.54
Announcement
-
-
-
Uuaudited Financial Results Ind AS For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.9.2017
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Half Year Ending 30.9.201
-
KLK Electrical Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|2.65
|2.65
|-
KLK Electrical Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Remi Elektrotec.
|10.97
|4.98
|5.34
|Sterling Powerg.
|10.09
|4.99
|5.15
|Advance Powerin.
|2.96
|4.96
|3.45
|KLK Electrical
|12.00
|4.35
|3.18
|Cont. Controls
|4.19
|-4.99
|2.58
|Thana Electric
|5.59
|-4.93
|1.11
KLK Electrical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KLK Electrical Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
KLK Electrical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.75
|
|12.00
|Week Low/High
|11.75
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|11.75
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.50
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|70.00
