KLRF Ltd.
|BSE: 507598
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: KLRF
|ISIN Code: INE014E01015
|BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|67.30
|
-2.05
(-2.96%)
|
OPEN
70.50
|
HIGH
70.50
|
LOW
64.00
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 04 Aug
|KLRF Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|70.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.35
|VOLUME
|5615
|52-Week high
|138.00
|52-Week low
|64.00
|P/E
|24.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|67.30
|Buy Qty
|106.00
|Sell Price
|68.75
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|70.50
|CLOSE
|69.35
|VOLUME
|5615
|52-Week high
|138.00
|52-Week low
|64.00
|P/E
|24.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|67.30
|Buy Qty
|106.00
|Sell Price
|68.75
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About KLRF Ltd.
KLRF Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates in three segments, namely food, textile and engineering. The food segment is engaged in producing various products, such as maida, sooji, atta and wheat. The textile segment's products include ring spun yarn and open end spun yarn. The engineering segment engaged in activities like ferrous castings, flour milling, textile spinning, sheet met...> More
KLRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|34
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.44
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|60.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.11
Announcement
KLRF Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.49
|52.22
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Total Income
|52.52
|52.26
|0.5
|Total Expenses
|50.44
|49.14
|2.65
|Operating Profit
|2.08
|3.13
|-33.55
|Net Profit
|-0.26
|0.85
|-130.59
|Equity Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|-
KLRF Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Chordia Food
|147.50
|-4.07
|43.96
|GKB Ophthalmics
|104.00
|6.67
|43.16
|Usher Agro
|5.13
|-3.39
|39.84
|KLRF Ltd
|67.30
|-2.96
|33.78
|Saboo Sodium
|13.95
|-4.78
|33.73
|Safal Herbs
|2.80
|0.00
|28.00
|Sampre Nutrition
|54.95
|2.90
|26.49
KLRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KLRF Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.62%
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-14.76%
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|-24.00%
|NA
|1.73%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|-39.88%
|NA
|5.12%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|-18.13%
|NA
|16.78%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|82.14%
|NA
|16.85%
|18.48%
KLRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|64.00
|
|70.50
|Week Low/High
|64.00
|
|79.00
|Month Low/High
|64.00
|
|86.00
|YEAR Low/High
|64.00
|
|138.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|600.00
