JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » KLRF Ltd

KLRF Ltd.

BSE: 507598 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: KLRF ISIN Code: INE014E01015
BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 67.30 -2.05
(-2.96%)
OPEN

70.50

 HIGH

70.50

 LOW

64.00
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 04 Aug KLRF Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 70.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 69.35
VOLUME 5615
52-Week high 138.00
52-Week low 64.00
P/E 24.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 34
Buy Price 67.30
Buy Qty 106.00
Sell Price 68.75
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 70.50
CLOSE 69.35
VOLUME 5615
52-Week high 138.00
52-Week low 64.00
P/E 24.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 34
Buy Price 67.30
Buy Qty 106.00
Sell Price 68.75
Sell Qty 15.00

About KLRF Ltd.

KLRF Ltd

KLRF Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates in three segments, namely food, textile and engineering. The food segment is engaged in producing various products, such as maida, sooji, atta and wheat. The textile segment's products include ring spun yarn and open end spun yarn. The engineering segment engaged in activities like ferrous castings, flour milling, textile spinning, sheet met...> More

KLRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 1.44
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KLRF Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.49 52.22 0.52
Other Income 0.03 0.05 -40
Total Income 52.52 52.26 0.5
Total Expenses 50.44 49.14 2.65
Operating Profit 2.08 3.13 -33.55
Net Profit -0.26 0.85 -130.59
Equity Capital 5.02 5.02 -
> More on KLRF Ltd Financials Results

KLRF Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chordia Food 147.50 -4.07 43.96
GKB Ophthalmics 104.00 6.67 43.16
Usher Agro 5.13 -3.39 39.84
KLRF Ltd 67.30 -2.96 33.78
Saboo Sodium 13.95 -4.78 33.73
Safal Herbs 2.80 0.00 28.00
Sampre Nutrition 54.95 2.90 26.49
> More on KLRF Ltd Peer Group

KLRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.73
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.08
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.14
> More on KLRF Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KLRF Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.62% NA 0.17% -0.80%
1 Month -14.76% NA -1.45% -0.77%
3 Month -24.00% NA 1.73% 1.06%
6 Month -39.88% NA 5.12% 4.43%
1 Year -18.13% NA 16.78% 16.22%
3 Year 82.14% NA 16.85% 18.48%

KLRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 64.00
70.50
Week Low/High 64.00
79.00
Month Low/High 64.00
86.00
YEAR Low/High 64.00
138.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
600.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KLRF: