KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524520
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE879K01018
|
BSE
15:25 | 12 Mar
|
20.10
|
0.30
(1.52%)
|
OPEN
20.75
|
HIGH
20.75
|
LOW
19.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd is a part of the KMC group of hospitals based at Tiruchirappalli. The company is in the business of running a super speciality hospital having 175 beds with team of dedicated specialists. They provide quality healthcare to patients in key specialty areas such as Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular & thoracic surgery, Orthopedics, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gy...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.19%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.08%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|540.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.20
|
|20.75
|Week Low/High
|19.00
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.20
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|31.00
