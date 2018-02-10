JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524520 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE879K01018
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 20.10 0.30
(1.52%)
OPEN

20.75

 HIGH

20.75

 LOW

19.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 20.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.80
VOLUME 12003
52-Week high 30.90
52-Week low 12.20
P/E 46.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 328
Buy Price 20.00
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 20.10
Sell Qty 22.00
OPEN 20.75
CLOSE 19.80
VOLUME 12003
52-Week high 30.90
52-Week low 12.20
P/E 46.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 328
Buy Price 20.00
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 20.10
Sell Qty 22.00

About KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd is a part of the KMC group of hospitals based at Tiruchirappalli. The company is in the business of running a super speciality hospital having 175 beds with team of dedicated specialists. They provide quality healthcare to patients in key specialty areas such as Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular & thoracic surgery, Orthopedics, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gy...> More

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   328
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.74
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.38 14.03 38.13
Other Income 0.11 0.01 1000
Total Income 19.49 14.04 38.82
Total Expenses 15.28 11.24 35.94
Operating Profit 4.21 2.81 49.82
Net Profit 2.02 1.3 55.38
Equity Capital 16.31 16.31 -
> More on KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Financials Results

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kovai Medical 1256.85 -0.25 1374.99
Artemis Global 100.00 1.01 662.00
Indrapr.Medical 50.20 -0.20 460.18
KMC Speciality 20.10 1.52 327.83
Dr Agarwal's Eye 610.00 1.67 286.70
Opto Circuits 8.10 3.85 232.88
Fortis Malar 60.50 0.00 113.01
> More on KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Peer Group

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.40
> More on KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.19% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.08% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.43% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.66% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 540.13% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.20
20.75
Week Low/High 19.00
22.00
Month Low/High 19.00
24.00
YEAR Low/High 12.20
31.00
All TIME Low/High 0.07
31.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KMC Speciality Hospitals (India):