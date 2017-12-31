You are here » Home
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 531578
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580H01026
|
BSE
15:14 | 09 Mar
|
2.66
|
-0.14
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
2.66
|
HIGH
2.66
|
LOW
2.66
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|2.32
|P/E
|12.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.79
|Sell Qty
|430.00
About KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd
Incorporated in 1995 KMF Builders & Developers Ltd was promoted by Mr S K Chadha & associates, and belongs to KMF Ltd (Formerly, Kuku Motor Finance) group, based in Bangalore (Karnataka). The company is engaged in the construction activities and estate development.
KMF Builders came out of public issue of 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4 crs in Jan.'96....> More
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - Financial Results
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - Peer Group
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.66
|
|2.66
|Week Low/High
|2.66
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.32
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.32
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|12.00
Quick Links for KMF Builders & Developers: