KMF Builders & Developers Ltd

Incorporated in 1995 KMF Builders & Developers Ltd was promoted by Mr S K Chadha & associates, and belongs to KMF Ltd (Formerly, Kuku Motor Finance) group, based in Bangalore (Karnataka). The company is engaged in the construction activities and estate development. KMF Builders came out of public issue of 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4 crs in Jan.'96....> More