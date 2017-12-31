JUST IN
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.

BSE: 531578 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580H01026
BSE 15:14 | 09 Mar 2.66 -0.14
(-5.00%)
OPEN

2.66

 HIGH

2.66

 LOW

2.66
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd

Incorporated in 1995 KMF Builders & Developers Ltd was promoted by Mr S K Chadha & associates, and belongs to KMF Ltd (Formerly, Kuku Motor Finance) group, based in Bangalore (Karnataka). The company is engaged in the construction activities and estate development. KMF Builders came out of public issue of 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4 crs in Jan.'96....> More

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.09
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.2 0.42 -52.38
Other Income -
Total Income 0.2 0.42 -52.38
Total Expenses 0.16 0.34 -52.94
Operating Profit 0.04 0.08 -50
Net Profit 0.01 0.02 -50
Equity Capital 6.09 6.09 -
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shelter Infra 10.97 4.98 3.92
Regaliaa Realty 10.90 -0.91 3.92
Patidar Build. 6.39 -4.63 3.51
KMF Builders 2.66 -5.00 3.24
Shree Precoated 0.37 0.00 3.06
Dhruv Estates 31.20 0.65 3.00
Vaghani Techno 5.67 -4.55 2.96
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.94
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.66
2.66
Week Low/High 2.66
3.00
Month Low/High 2.32
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.32
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.48
12.00

