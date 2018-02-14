KMG Milk Food Ltd.
|BSE: 519415
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE873N01015
|BSE 15:02 | 21 Feb
|24.30
|
1.05
(4.52%)
|
OPEN
24.30
|
HIGH
24.30
|
LOW
24.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|KMG Milk Food Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.25
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|35.70
|52-Week low
|19.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About KMG Milk Food Ltd.
KMG Milk Food Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.12
Announcement
-
Advance Notice Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On 14Th February 2018 At 2
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017 Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of Th
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
-
Advance Notice Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday 14Th Novemb
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
KMG Milk Food Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.29
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.29
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.28
|0.21
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.28
|0.08
|-450
|Net Profit
|-0.28
|-0.07
|-300
|Equity Capital
|5.3
|5.3
|-
KMG Milk Food Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NHC Foods
|14.75
|0.00
|17.49
|Ravalgaon Sugar
|2527.00
|-5.00
|17.18
|Paramount Cosmet
|29.65
|-4.97
|14.41
|KMG Milk
|24.30
|4.52
|12.88
|Hipolin
|36.20
|4.93
|11.33
|Tricom Fruit
|5.68
|4.80
|10.84
|Tarai Foods
|5.60
|-1.41
|9.93
KMG Milk Food Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KMG Milk Food Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.63%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
KMG Milk Food Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.30
|
|24.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.30
|Month Low/High
|24.30
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.20
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|45.00
