JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » KMG Milk Food Ltd

KMG Milk Food Ltd.

BSE: 519415 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE873N01015
BSE 15:02 | 21 Feb 24.30 1.05
(4.52%)
OPEN

24.30

 HIGH

24.30

 LOW

24.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan KMG Milk Food Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.25
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 35.70
52-Week low 19.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.30
CLOSE 23.25
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 35.70
52-Week low 19.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About KMG Milk Food Ltd.

KMG Milk Food Ltd

KMG Milk Food Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KMG Milk Food Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.29 -
Total Expenses 0.28 0.21 33.33
Operating Profit -0.28 0.08 -450
Net Profit -0.28 -0.07 -300
Equity Capital 5.3 5.3 -
> More on KMG Milk Food Ltd Financials Results

KMG Milk Food Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NHC Foods 14.75 0.00 17.49
Ravalgaon Sugar 2527.00 -5.00 17.18
Paramount Cosmet 29.65 -4.97 14.41
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
Hipolin 36.20 4.93 11.33
Tricom Fruit 5.68 4.80 10.84
Tarai Foods 5.60 -1.41 9.93
> More on KMG Milk Food Ltd Peer Group

KMG Milk Food Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.72
Indian Public 26.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.37
> More on KMG Milk Food Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KMG Milk Food Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.63% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

KMG Milk Food Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.30
24.30
Week Low/High 0.00
24.30
Month Low/High 24.30
24.00
YEAR Low/High 19.20
36.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
45.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KMG Milk Food: