JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Koa Tools India Ltd

Koa Tools India Ltd.

BSE: 517471 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE316B01036
BSE 13:24 | 31 Jul Koa Tools India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Koa Tools India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.25
VOLUME 7000
52-Week high 0.26
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.25
Buy Qty 13000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.25
CLOSE 0.25
VOLUME 7000
52-Week high 0.26
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.25
Buy Qty 13000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Koa Tools India Ltd.

Koa Tools India Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company on 20th September, 1989 and was converted into a public limited company on 1st May, 1992, Koa Tools Ltd has now been renamed KTL Infosys Ltd. Promoted by A.K.Bhalla and Raju Austin to set up a sophisticated tool room having all designing and machining facilitiews for the manufacture of moulds/dies of various sizes. Land admeasuring 4000 sq.mtrs.was acquire...> More

Koa Tools India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Koa Tools India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income 0.04 -0.27 114.81
Total Income 0.04 -0.25 116
Total Expenses 0.33 0.21 57.14
Operating Profit -0.29 -0.46 36.96
Net Profit -0.29 -0.46 36.96
Equity Capital 3.48 3.48 -
> More on Koa Tools India Ltd Financials Results

Koa Tools India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sancia Global 0.30 0.00 1.30
Servoteach Inds. 2.20 -4.76 1.13
Solid Carbide 0.36 -2.70 0.98
Koa Tools India 0.25 0.00 0.87
Guj. Toolroom 11.70 -4.72 0.82
Justride Enterp. 7.60 0.00 0.36
MPF Systems 3.71 4.80 0.06
> More on Koa Tools India Ltd Peer Group

Koa Tools India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 98.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.01
> More on Koa Tools India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Koa Tools India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -68.35% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Koa Tools India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.25
0.25
Week Low/High 0.00
0.25
Month Low/High 0.00
0.25
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
5.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Koa Tools India: