Koa Tools India Ltd.
|BSE: 517471
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE316B01036
|BSE 13:24 | 31 Jul
|Koa Tools India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Koa Tools India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|7000
|52-Week high
|0.26
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.25
|Buy Qty
|13000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Koa Tools India Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company on 20th September, 1989 and was converted into a public limited company on 1st May, 1992, Koa Tools Ltd has now been renamed KTL Infosys Ltd. Promoted by A.K.Bhalla and Raju Austin to set up a sophisticated tool room having all designing and machining facilitiews for the manufacture of moulds/dies of various sizes. Land admeasuring 4000 sq.mtrs.was acquire...> More
Koa Tools India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
Koa Tools India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|-0.27
|114.81
|Total Income
|0.04
|-0.25
|116
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|0.21
|57.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.29
|-0.46
|36.96
|Net Profit
|-0.29
|-0.46
|36.96
|Equity Capital
|3.48
|3.48
|-
Koa Tools India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sancia Global
|0.30
|0.00
|1.30
|Servoteach Inds.
|2.20
|-4.76
|1.13
|Solid Carbide
|0.36
|-2.70
|0.98
|Koa Tools India
|0.25
|0.00
|0.87
|Guj. Toolroom
|11.70
|-4.72
|0.82
|Justride Enterp.
|7.60
|0.00
|0.36
|MPF Systems
|3.71
|4.80
|0.06
Koa Tools India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Koa Tools India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-68.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Koa Tools India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.25
|
|0.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.25
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|5.00
