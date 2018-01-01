You are here » Home
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd.
|BSE: 531602
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE208D01023
|
BSE
15:14 | 28 Jul
|
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|19.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|51585.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Koffee Break Pictures Ltd.
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd
Incorporated in Apr.'94 as a private limited company, My Fellow Fashions (Exports) (MFFL), was converted into public limited company in Dec.'94. It was promoted by Mahendrabhai B Parikh and Jayesh M Parikh. MFFL has been established with the main object of carrying on the activity of manufacturing and dealing in redymade apparels -- shirts, trousers, childern wear, etc.
In Feb.'96 the company c...> More
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|
|-
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.01
|500
|Equity Capital
|13
|13
| -
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - Peer Group
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|58.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|4.00
