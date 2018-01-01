JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Koffee Break Pictures Ltd

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd.

BSE: 531602 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE208D01023
BSE 15:14 | 28 Jul Koffee Break Pictures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 19.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 51585.00
OPEN 0.19
CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 19.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 51585.00

About Koffee Break Pictures Ltd.

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'94 as a private limited company, My Fellow Fashions (Exports) (MFFL), was converted into public limited company in Dec.'94. It was promoted by Mahendrabhai B Parikh and Jayesh M Parikh. MFFL has been established with the main object of carrying on the activity of manufacturing and dealing in redymade apparels -- shirts, trousers, childern wear, etc. In Feb.'96 the company c...> More

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Oct 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 0.06 33.33
Total Income 0.08 0.06 33.33
Total Expenses 0.05 0.06 -16.67
Operating Profit 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.04 -0.01 500
Equity Capital 13 13 -
> More on Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Financials Results

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Divine Multi. 0.40 2.56 2.68
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65
Filmcity Media 0.81 0.00 2.48
Koffee Break 0.19 0.00 2.47
Hathway Bhawani 2.86 -4.67 2.32
Gradiente Info. 1.00 4.17 2.29
Trilogic Digital 0.88 0.00 2.08
> More on Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Peer Group

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.08
> More on Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 58.33% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
4.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Koffee Break Pictures: