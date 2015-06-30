You are here » Home
» Company
» Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531366
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE414E01017
|
BSE
15:14 | 25 Aug
|
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|0.24
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.24
|Sell Qty
|389604.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.24
|CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|0.24
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.24
|Sell Qty
|389604.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.65
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd.
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the media and entertainment industry with a particular focus on the TV industry. The Company is currently engaged in the production of TV content including current affairs, music, serialized drama and other entertainment programmes.
The company has received permission from Ministry of Broadcasting...> More
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|20.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.24
|
|0.24
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.24
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.24
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.24
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation: