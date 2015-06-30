JUST IN
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531366 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE414E01017
BSE 15:14 | 25 Aug Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.24
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.25
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 0.24
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.24
Sell Qty 389604.00
About Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd.

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the media and entertainment industry with a particular focus on the TV industry. The Company is currently engaged in the production of TV content including current affairs, music, serialized drama and other entertainment programmes. The company has received permission from Ministry of Broadcasting...> More

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] 0.72
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.02 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Expenses 0.03 0.04 -25
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.26 -0.31 16.13
Equity Capital 110.21 110.21 -
> More on Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unistar Multim. 2.84 0.00 2.84
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82
Divine Multi. 0.40 2.56 2.68
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65
Filmcity Media 0.81 0.00 2.48
Koffee Break 0.19 0.00 2.47
Hathway Bhawani 2.86 -4.67 2.32
> More on Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.44
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 82.06
Custodians 2.23
Other 14.91
> More on Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 20.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.24
0.24
Week Low/High 0.00
0.24
Month Low/High 0.00
0.24
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.24
All TIME Low/High 0.11
28.00

