Kohinoor Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 512559
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: KOHINOOR
|ISIN Code: INE080B01012
|BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|65.25
|
0.20
(0.31%)
|
OPEN
67.30
|
HIGH
67.30
|
LOW
64.25
|NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|65.00
|
-0.45
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
66.95
|
HIGH
66.95
|
LOW
64.05
|OPEN
|66.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|65.45
|VOLUME
|134778
|52-Week high
|95.75
|52-Week low
|58.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|229.94
|Buy Price
|65.00
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|65.30
|Sell Qty
|2015.00
About Kohinoor Foods Ltd.
Satnam Overseas Ltd, one of the leading player in the organised Basmati Rice industry, the company also exports Basmati Rice and trades in Pulses, Oil Seeds in International market. SOL retails Basmati Rice and its ready-to-eat pulav under the Brand 'Kohinoor'. SOL was incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'89 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92. The company i...> More
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|230
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|77.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
News
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Notice Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) For The Quarter Ended 31St December 20
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|205.94
|221.1
|-6.86
|Other Income
|1.08
|7.29
|-85.19
|Total Income
|207.02
|228.39
|-9.36
|Total Expenses
|183.23
|194.38
|-5.74
|Operating Profit
|23.79
|34.01
|-30.05
|Net Profit
|0.83
|6.62
|-87.46
|Equity Capital
|35.24
|35.24
|-
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JHS Sven.Lab.
|59.65
|-1.40
|265.68
|Vikas Wsp
|12.75
|-4.49
|247.86
|Milkfood
|475.50
|-1.50
|232.52
|Kohinoor Foods
|65.25
|0.31
|229.94
|Himalya Intl.
|38.00
|-1.68
|219.91
|SKM Egg Prod.
|81.25
|-1.99
|213.93
|Umang Dairies
|87.20
|0.63
|191.84
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.88%
|-4.97%
|0.54%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-5.84%
|-3.27%
|-1.09%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|-13.35%
|-14.75%
|2.11%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|-7.84%
|-7.87%
|5.50%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|-11.59%
|-14.08%
|17.21%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|51.04%
|53.48%
|17.27%
|19.09%
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|64.25
|
|67.30
|Week Low/High
|62.00
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|62.00
|
|78.00
|YEAR Low/High
|59.60
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.05
|
|139.00
