Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

BSE: 512559 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: KOHINOOR ISIN Code: INE080B01012
BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 65.25 0.20
(0.31%)
OPEN

67.30

 HIGH

67.30

 LOW

64.25
NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar 65.00 -0.45
(-0.69%)
OPEN

66.95

 HIGH

66.95

 LOW

64.05
OPEN 67.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 65.05
VOLUME 13605
52-Week high 95.65
52-Week low 59.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 230
Buy Price 65.05
Buy Qty 90.00
Sell Price 65.30
Sell Qty 50.00
About Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd

Satnam Overseas Ltd, one of the leading player in the organised Basmati Rice industry, the company also exports Basmati Rice and trades in Pulses, Oil Seeds in International market. SOL retails Basmati Rice and its ready-to-eat pulav under the Brand 'Kohinoor'. SOL was incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'89 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92. The company i...> More

Kohinoor Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   230
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 77.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Kohinoor Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 205.94 221.1 -6.86
Other Income 1.08 7.29 -85.19
Total Income 207.02 228.39 -9.36
Total Expenses 183.23 194.38 -5.74
Operating Profit 23.79 34.01 -30.05
Net Profit 0.83 6.62 -87.46
Equity Capital 35.24 35.24 -
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JHS Sven.Lab. 59.65 -1.40 265.68
Vikas Wsp 12.75 -4.49 247.86
Milkfood 475.50 -1.50 232.52
Kohinoor Foods 65.25 0.31 229.94
Himalya Intl. 38.00 -1.68 219.91
SKM Egg Prod. 81.25 -1.99 213.93
Umang Dairies 87.20 0.63 191.84
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.20
Banks/FIs 0.44
FIIs 0.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.18
Kohinoor Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.88% -4.97% 0.54% -0.29%
1 Month -5.84% -3.27% -1.09% -0.25%
3 Month -13.35% -14.75% 2.11% 1.59%
6 Month -7.84% -7.87% 5.50% 4.97%
1 Year -11.59% -14.08% 17.21% 16.82%
3 Year 51.04% 53.48% 17.27% 19.09%

Kohinoor Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 64.25
67.30
Week Low/High 62.00
68.00
Month Low/High 62.00
78.00
YEAR Low/High 59.60
96.00
All TIME Low/High 12.05
139.00

Browse STOCK Companies

