Kohinoor Foods Ltd

Satnam Overseas Ltd, one of the leading player in the organised Basmati Rice industry, the company also exports Basmati Rice and trades in Pulses, Oil Seeds in International market. SOL retails Basmati Rice and its ready-to-eat pulav under the Brand 'Kohinoor'. SOL was incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'89 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92. The company i...> More