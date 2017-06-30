You are here » Home
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd.
|BSE: 519485
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE237D01014
|
BSE
10:23 | 06 Feb
|
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.10
|VOLUME
|490
|52-Week high
|2.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.20
|Buy Qty
|510.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.20
|CLOSE
|2.10
|VOLUME
|490
|52-Week high
|2.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.20
|Buy Qty
|510.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd.
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited is engaged in the manufacture of machineries relating to the diamonds business. Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited was formerly known as Asian Independent Network Limited and changed its name to Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited in October 2009. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Surat, India....> More
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - Financial Results
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - Peer Group
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.20
|
|2.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.20
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|400.00
Quick Links for Kohinoor Techno Engineers: