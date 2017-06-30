JUST IN
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd.

BSE: 519485 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE237D01014
BSE 10:23 | 06 Feb Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.10
VOLUME 490
52-Week high 2.20
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.20
Buy Qty 510.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd.

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited is engaged in the manufacture of machineries relating to the diamonds business. Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited was formerly known as Asian Independent Network Limited and changed its name to Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited in October 2009. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Surat, India....> More

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Total Expenses 0.02 0.05 -60
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 4.18 4.18 -
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
Cistro Telelink 0.20 0.00 1.03
Aashee Infotech 2.55 -0.39 0.95
Kohinoor Techno 2.20 4.76 0.92
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.76
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.20
2.20
Week Low/High 0.00
2.20
Month Low/High 0.00
2.20
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.20
All TIME Low/High 0.33
400.00

