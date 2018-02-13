JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kopran Ltd

Kopran Ltd.

BSE: 524280 Sector: Health care
NSE: KOPRAN ISIN Code: INE082A01010
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 59.10 -1.55
(-2.56%)
OPEN

62.00

 HIGH

62.00

 LOW

58.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 59.35 -1.35
(-2.22%)
OPEN

61.80

 HIGH

61.90

 LOW

58.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 62.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 60.65
VOLUME 107372
52-Week high 102.50
52-Week low 58.00
P/E 22.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 256
Buy Price 59.10
Buy Qty 382.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 62.00
CLOSE 60.65
VOLUME 107372
52-Week high 102.50
52-Week low 58.00
P/E 22.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 256
Buy Price 59.10
Buy Qty 382.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kopran Ltd.

Kopran Ltd

Kopran was promoted by the Somani group and is controlled by Parijat Enterprises. The company came out with a public issue at a premium, in Nov.'92, to finance its backward integration project to produce drug intermediates for semi-synthetic drugs, and also to expand its antibiotic facility. Kopran manufactures pharmaceutical finished dosage forms and bulk drugs and distributes electronic equip...> More

Kopran Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   256
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kopran Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 72.82 79.02 -7.85
Other Income 1.89 3.16 -40.19
Total Income 74.71 82.18 -9.09
Total Expenses 65.9 72.14 -8.65
Operating Profit 8.81 10.04 -12.25
Net Profit 4.52 4.53 -0.22
Equity Capital 43.25 43.25 -
> More on Kopran Ltd Financials Results

Kopran Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Krebs Biochem 204.15 -2.41 280.50
Mangalam Drugs 170.40 0.26 269.74
Bajaj Healthcare 375.00 -0.07 258.75
Kopran 59.10 -2.56 255.61
Zenotech Lab. 39.55 4.91 241.37
NGL Fine Chem 387.60 -0.53 239.54
Albert David 370.00 0.00 211.27
> More on Kopran Ltd Peer Group

Kopran Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.65
Banks/FIs 2.62
FIIs 0.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.65
> More on Kopran Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kopran Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.05% -13.55% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.50% -17.97% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.44% -7.70% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.89% -20.92% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.35% -16.76% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 32.81% 35.04% 17.24% 19.01%

Kopran Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.00
62.00
Week Low/High 58.00
69.00
Month Low/High 58.00
80.00
YEAR Low/High 58.00
103.00
All TIME Low/High 6.40
559.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kopran: