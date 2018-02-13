Kopran Ltd.
|BSE: 524280
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: KOPRAN
|ISIN Code: INE082A01010
|BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar
|59.10
|
-1.55
(-2.56%)
|
OPEN
62.00
|
HIGH
62.00
|
LOW
58.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|59.35
|
-1.35
(-2.22%)
|
OPEN
61.80
|
HIGH
61.90
|
LOW
58.10
|OPEN
|62.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.65
|VOLUME
|107372
|52-Week high
|102.50
|52-Week low
|58.00
|P/E
|22.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|256
|Buy Price
|59.10
|Buy Qty
|382.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|61.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.70
|VOLUME
|159424
|52-Week high
|102.45
|52-Week low
|58.10
|P/E
|22.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|256
|Buy Price
|59.30
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|59.40
|Sell Qty
|152.00
|OPEN
|62.00
|CLOSE
|60.65
|VOLUME
|107372
|52-Week high
|102.50
|52-Week low
|58.00
|P/E
|22.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|256
|Buy Price
|59.10
|Buy Qty
|382.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|61.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.70
|VOLUME
|159424
|52-Week high
|102.45
|52-Week low
|58.10
|P/E
|22.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|255.61
|Buy Price
|59.30
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|59.40
|Sell Qty
|152.00
About Kopran Ltd.
Kopran was promoted by the Somani group and is controlled by Parijat Enterprises. The company came out with a public issue at a premium, in Nov.'92, to finance its backward integration project to produce drug intermediates for semi-synthetic drugs, and also to expand its antibiotic facility. Kopran manufactures pharmaceutical finished dosage forms and bulk drugs and distributes electronic equip...> More
Kopran Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|256
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.30
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|46.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.28
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31St December 2
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2017
-
Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended
-
Kopran Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|72.82
|79.02
|-7.85
|Other Income
|1.89
|3.16
|-40.19
|Total Income
|74.71
|82.18
|-9.09
|Total Expenses
|65.9
|72.14
|-8.65
|Operating Profit
|8.81
|10.04
|-12.25
|Net Profit
|4.52
|4.53
|-0.22
|Equity Capital
|43.25
|43.25
|-
Kopran Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Krebs Biochem
|204.15
|-2.41
|280.50
|Mangalam Drugs
|170.40
|0.26
|269.74
|Bajaj Healthcare
|375.00
|-0.07
|258.75
|Kopran
|59.10
|-2.56
|255.61
|Zenotech Lab.
|39.55
|4.91
|241.37
|NGL Fine Chem
|387.60
|-0.53
|239.54
|Albert David
|370.00
|0.00
|211.27
Kopran Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kopran Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.05%
|-13.55%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.50%
|-17.97%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.44%
|-7.70%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.89%
|-20.92%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.35%
|-16.76%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|32.81%
|35.04%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kopran Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.00
|
|62.00
|Week Low/High
|58.00
|
|69.00
|Month Low/High
|58.00
|
|80.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.00
|
|103.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.40
|
|559.00
Quick Links for Kopran:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices