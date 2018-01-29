JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kore Foods Ltd

Kore Foods Ltd.

BSE: 500458 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: PHILCORP ISIN Code: INE601A01017
BSE LIVE 10:28 | 09 Mar 3.60 0.14
(4.05%)
OPEN

3.60

 HIGH

3.60

 LOW

3.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kore Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.46
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 3.60
52-Week low 2.12
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.60
Sell Qty 1975.00
OPEN 3.60
CLOSE 3.46
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 3.60
52-Week low 2.12
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.60
Sell Qty 1975.00

About Kore Foods Ltd.

Kore Foods Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'83 as Goa Optics Pvt Ltd, PHIL Corporation (PCL) subsequently changed its name to Photophone Industries India and, since 1985, it has been a public limited company. In Jan.'95, it got its present name. PCL was promoted by Photophone together with Moorad Fazalbhoy and Associates. A Fazalbhoy is the chairman. PCL is one of the established and reputed photographic companies in...> More

Kore Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kore Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 -
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 0.1 0.16 -37.5
Total Expenses 0.1 0.33 -69.7
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.17 94.12
Net Profit -0.05 -0.23 78.26
Equity Capital 11.65 11.65 -
> More on Kore Foods Ltd Financials Results

Kore Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Agro Dutch Inds. 1.00 -2.91 5.44
Madhur Inds 12.59 -4.98 5.15
Farmax India 0.09 -10.00 4.81
Kore Foods 3.60 4.05 4.19
R T Exports 9.45 5.00 4.12
Ashok Masala 7.61 -11.92 3.93
Super Bakers (I) 11.70 0.00 3.53
> More on Kore Foods Ltd Peer Group

Kore Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.31
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 47.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.18
> More on Kore Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kore Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month NA NA -1.72% -0.93%
3 Month NA NA 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month NA NA 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 46.94% NA 16.46% 16.02%
3 Year 53.85% NA 16.53% 18.28%

Kore Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.60
3.60
Week Low/High 3.60
4.00
Month Low/High 3.18
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.12
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.87
165.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kore Foods: