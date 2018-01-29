Kore Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 500458
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: PHILCORP
|ISIN Code: INE601A01017
|BSE LIVE 10:28 | 09 Mar
|3.60
|
0.14
(4.05%)
|
OPEN
3.60
|
HIGH
3.60
|
LOW
3.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kore Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.46
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|3.60
|52-Week low
|2.12
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.60
|Sell Qty
|1975.00
About Kore Foods Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'83 as Goa Optics Pvt Ltd, PHIL Corporation (PCL) subsequently changed its name to Photophone Industries India and, since 1985, it has been a public limited company. In Jan.'95, it got its present name. PCL was promoted by Photophone together with Moorad Fazalbhoy and Associates. A Fazalbhoy is the chairman. PCL is one of the established and reputed photographic companies in...> More
Kore Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.80
Kore Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|-
|Other Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.16
|-37.5
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.33
|-69.7
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.17
|94.12
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.23
|78.26
|Equity Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|-
Kore Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Agro Dutch Inds.
|1.00
|-2.91
|5.44
|Madhur Inds
|12.59
|-4.98
|5.15
|Farmax India
|0.09
|-10.00
|4.81
|Kore Foods
|3.60
|4.05
|4.19
|R T Exports
|9.45
|5.00
|4.12
|Ashok Masala
|7.61
|-11.92
|3.93
|Super Bakers (I)
|11.70
|0.00
|3.53
Kore Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kore Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.72%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|46.94%
|NA
|16.46%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|53.85%
|NA
|16.53%
|18.28%
Kore Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.60
|
|3.60
|Week Low/High
|3.60
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.18
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.12
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.87
|
|165.00
