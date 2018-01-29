Kore Foods Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'83 as Goa Optics Pvt Ltd, PHIL Corporation (PCL) subsequently changed its name to Photophone Industries India and, since 1985, it has been a public limited company. In Jan.'95, it got its present name. PCL was promoted by Photophone together with Moorad Fazalbhoy and Associates. A Fazalbhoy is the chairman. PCL is one of the established and reputed photographic companies in...> More