Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.
|BSE: 507474
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE991B01010
|
BSE
LIVE
14:35 | 12 Mar
|
51.50
|
-0.60
(-1.15%)
|
OPEN
53.00
|
HIGH
53.00
|
LOW
51.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|53.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|52.10
|VOLUME
|1375
|52-Week high
|75.50
|52-Week low
|43.45
|P/E
|20.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|77
|Buy Price
|51.50
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|52.20
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|53.00
|CLOSE
|52.10
|VOLUME
|1375
|52-Week high
|75.50
|52-Week low
|43.45
|P/E
|20.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|77
|Buy Price
|51.50
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|52.20
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd
Incorporated in 1990, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem was promoted by Motilal Kothari and his associates. It has its plant at Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh.
The company manufactures Yeast and its derivatives. Yeast and its derivatives, which find application in diverse areas, from the manufacture of bread to the brewing of beer, is also used as a source of vitamin in food products and pharmaceutic...> More
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - Financial Results
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - Peer Group
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.62%
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-3.65%
|NA
|-1.46%
|-0.75%
|3 Month
|0.98%
|NA
|1.72%
|1.08%
|6 Month
|2.08%
|NA
|5.10%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|-12.49%
|NA
|16.77%
|16.23%
|3 Year
|469.06%
|NA
|16.83%
|18.49%
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.20
|
|53.00
|Week Low/High
|49.60
|
|62.00
|Month Low/High
|48.80
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.45
|
|76.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|76.00
