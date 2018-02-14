JUST IN
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.

BSE: 507474 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE991B01010
BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 51.50 -0.60
(-1.15%)
OPEN

53.00

 HIGH

53.00

 LOW

51.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 53.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.10
VOLUME 1375
52-Week high 75.50
52-Week low 43.45
P/E 20.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 77
Buy Price 51.50
Buy Qty 36.00
Sell Price 52.20
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 53.00
CLOSE 52.10
VOLUME 1375
52-Week high 75.50
52-Week low 43.45
P/E 20.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 77
Buy Price 51.50
Buy Qty 36.00
Sell Price 52.20
Sell Qty 50.00

About Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd

Incorporated in 1990, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem was promoted by Motilal Kothari and his associates. It has its plant at Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. The company manufactures Yeast and its derivatives. Yeast and its derivatives, which find application in diverse areas, from the manufacture of bread to the brewing of beer, is also used as a source of vitamin in food products and pharmaceutic...

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   77
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.52
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24.16 21.79 10.88
Other Income -
Total Income 24.16 21.8 10.83
Total Expenses 20.5 19.07 7.5
Operating Profit 3.66 2.72 34.56
Net Profit 1.65 1.14 44.74
Equity Capital 15 15 -
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GRM Overseas 255.15 -3.17 94.15
Lykis 44.60 -4.90 86.43
Vadilal Enterp. 997.50 5.00 85.79
Kothari Ferment. 51.50 -1.15 77.25
Lotus Chocolate 49.00 -2.68 62.92
Oceanic Foods 146.05 -1.32 54.77
Raghuvansh Agro. 45.60 9.88 54.36
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.91
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.56
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.62% NA 0.16% -0.79%
1 Month -3.65% NA -1.46% -0.75%
3 Month 0.98% NA 1.72% 1.08%
6 Month 2.08% NA 5.10% 4.44%
1 Year -12.49% NA 16.77% 16.23%
3 Year 469.06% NA 16.83% 18.49%

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.20
53.00
Week Low/High 49.60
62.00
Month Low/High 48.80
62.00
YEAR Low/High 43.45
76.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
76.00

