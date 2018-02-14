Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd

Incorporated in 1990, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem was promoted by Motilal Kothari and his associates. It has its plant at Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. The company manufactures Yeast and its derivatives. Yeast and its derivatives, which find application in diverse areas, from the manufacture of bread to the brewing of beer, is also used as a source of vitamin in food products and pharmaceutic...> More