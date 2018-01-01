JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kothari Products Ltd

Kothari Products Ltd.

BSE: 530299 Sector: Others
NSE: KOTHARIPRO ISIN Code: INE823A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 149.10 2.05
(1.39%)
OPEN

148.60

 HIGH

150.95

 LOW

147.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 149.10 0.30
(0.20%)
OPEN

150.05

 HIGH

151.75

 LOW

147.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 148.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 147.05
VOLUME 14111
52-Week high 246.40
52-Week low 145.10
P/E 7.68
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 445
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 148.60
CLOSE 147.05
VOLUME 14111
52-Week high 246.40
52-Week low 145.10
P/E 7.68
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 445
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kothari Products Ltd.

Kothari Products Ltd

Kothari Products Ltd (KPL), Flagship Company of Kothari Group is a Top Player in PanMasala & Gutkha. The Company Manufactures and exports Pan Parag Pan Masala, Gutkha and Parag Zarda in India. The Company, promoted by M M Kothari in September 2003 as a private company, was converted into a public company in November 1994. KPL Pioneered the revolutionary concept of low-priced pouch packaging of ...> More

Kothari Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   445
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.68
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.04
Book Value / Share () [*S] 283.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kothari Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1058.22 1121.88 -5.67
Other Income 10.39 0.68 1427.94
Total Income 1068.61 1122.56 -4.81
Total Expenses 1041.3 1099.22 -5.27
Operating Profit 27.31 23.34 17.01
Net Profit 15.47 10.68 44.85
Equity Capital 29.85 29.85 -
> More on Kothari Products Ltd Financials Results

Kothari Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Triveni Enterpri 84.05 4.44 480.77
Veritas (India) 179.25 -2.00 480.39
SVP Global 365.50 -0.98 462.36
Kothari Products 149.10 1.39 444.91
Ravindra Energy 35.00 2.34 427.45
Sat Industries 37.10 4.80 400.68
Praxis Home 158.50 0.32 390.54
> More on Kothari Products Ltd Peer Group

Kothari Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.72
> More on Kothari Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kothari Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.73% -8.33% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -28.71% -22.77% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.14% -23.68% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.00% -24.75% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.66% -19.38% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.30% 4.90% 17.24% 19.01%

Kothari Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.80
150.95
Week Low/High 145.10
165.00
Month Low/High 145.10
213.00
YEAR Low/High 145.10
246.00
All TIME Low/High 15.56
272.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kothari Products: