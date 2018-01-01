Kothari Products Ltd

Kothari Products Ltd (KPL), Flagship Company of Kothari Group is a Top Player in PanMasala & Gutkha. The Company Manufactures and exports Pan Parag Pan Masala, Gutkha and Parag Zarda in India. The Company, promoted by M M Kothari in September 2003 as a private company, was converted into a public company in November 1994. KPL Pioneered the revolutionary concept of low-priced pouch packaging of ...> More