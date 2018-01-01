Kothari Products Ltd.
|BSE: 530299
|Sector: Others
|NSE: KOTHARIPRO
|ISIN Code: INE823A01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|149.10
|
2.05
(1.39%)
|
OPEN
148.60
|
HIGH
150.95
|
LOW
147.80
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|149.10
|
0.30
(0.20%)
|
OPEN
150.05
|
HIGH
151.75
|
LOW
147.95
|OPEN
|148.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|147.05
|VOLUME
|14111
|52-Week high
|246.40
|52-Week low
|145.10
|P/E
|7.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|445
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|150.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|148.80
|VOLUME
|6075
|52-Week high
|248.00
|52-Week low
|147.15
|P/E
|7.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|445
|Buy Price
|148.50
|Buy Qty
|218.00
|Sell Price
|149.00
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|148.60
|CLOSE
|147.05
|VOLUME
|14111
|52-Week high
|246.40
|52-Week low
|145.10
|P/E
|7.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|445
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|150.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|148.80
|VOLUME
|6075
|52-Week high
|248.00
|52-Week low
|147.15
|P/E
|7.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|444.91
|Buy Price
|148.50
|Buy Qty
|218.00
|Sell Price
|149.00
|Sell Qty
|55.00
About Kothari Products Ltd.
Kothari Products Ltd (KPL), Flagship Company of Kothari Group is a Top Player in PanMasala & Gutkha. The Company Manufactures and exports Pan Parag Pan Masala, Gutkha and Parag Zarda in India. The Company, promoted by M M Kothari in September 2003 as a private company, was converted into a public company in November 1994. KPL Pioneered the revolutionary concept of low-priced pouch packaging of ...> More
Kothari Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|445
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.41
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.68
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.04
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|283.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.53
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER & NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Kothari Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1058.22
|1121.88
|-5.67
|Other Income
|10.39
|0.68
|1427.94
|Total Income
|1068.61
|1122.56
|-4.81
|Total Expenses
|1041.3
|1099.22
|-5.27
|Operating Profit
|27.31
|23.34
|17.01
|Net Profit
|15.47
|10.68
|44.85
|Equity Capital
|29.85
|29.85
|-
Kothari Products Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Triveni Enterpri
|84.05
|4.44
|480.77
|Veritas (India)
|179.25
|-2.00
|480.39
|SVP Global
|365.50
|-0.98
|462.36
|Kothari Products
|149.10
|1.39
|444.91
|Ravindra Energy
|35.00
|2.34
|427.45
|Sat Industries
|37.10
|4.80
|400.68
|Praxis Home
|158.50
|0.32
|390.54
Kothari Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kothari Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.73%
|-8.33%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-28.71%
|-22.77%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.14%
|-23.68%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.00%
|-24.75%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.66%
|-19.38%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.30%
|4.90%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kothari Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.80
|
|150.95
|Week Low/High
|145.10
|
|165.00
|Month Low/High
|145.10
|
|213.00
|YEAR Low/High
|145.10
|
|246.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.56
|
|272.00
Quick Links for Kothari Products:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices