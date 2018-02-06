You are here » Home
» Company
» Kothari World Finance Ltd
Kothari World Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511138
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE988F01017
|
BSE
LIVE
14:05 | 09 Mar
|
54.50
|
-0.50
(-0.91%)
|
OPEN
54.50
|
HIGH
54.50
|
LOW
54.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kothari World Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|54.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|55.00
|VOLUME
|2200
|52-Week high
|82.50
|52-Week low
|54.15
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|54.50
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|54.50
|CLOSE
|55.00
|VOLUME
|2200
|52-Week high
|82.50
|52-Week low
|54.15
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|54.50
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40.55
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kothari World Finance Ltd.
Kothari World Finance Ltd
Kothari World Finance Ltd. engages in the construction of warehouses, industrial godowns, logistics sheds, container yards, cold storage facilities, and residential and commercial buildings in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company also provides advisory services and information on Indian property markets to developers, landlords, investors, and occupiers; and advisory services on investment and div...> More
Kothari World Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kothari World Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kothari World Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.07
|0.66
|62.12
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.07
|0.66
|62.12
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|0.17
|58.82
|Operating Profit
|0.81
|0.49
|65.31
|Net Profit
|0.59
|0.3
|96.67
|Equity Capital
|7.44
|7.44
| -
Kothari World Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Kothari World Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kothari World Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.33%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.68%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.90%
|1.15%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.28%
|4.52%
|1 Year
|-28.29%
|NA
|16.97%
|16.32%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.03%
|18.58%
Kothari World Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|54.50
|
|54.50
|Week Low/High
|54.50
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|54.50
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|54.15
|
|83.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|142.00
Quick Links for Kothari World Finance: