Kothari World Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511138 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE988F01017
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 09 Mar 54.50 -0.50
(-0.91%)
OPEN

54.50

 HIGH

54.50

 LOW

54.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kothari World Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 54.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 55.00
VOLUME 2200
52-Week high 82.50
52-Week low 54.15
P/E 24.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 41
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 54.50
Sell Qty 50.00
About Kothari World Finance Ltd.

Kothari World Finance Ltd

Kothari World Finance Ltd. engages in the construction of warehouses, industrial godowns, logistics sheds, container yards, cold storage facilities, and residential and commercial buildings in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company also provides advisory services and information on Indian property markets to developers, landlords, investors, and occupiers; and advisory services on investment and div...

Kothari World Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kothari World Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.07 0.66 62.12
Other Income -
Total Income 1.07 0.66 62.12
Total Expenses 0.27 0.17 58.82
Operating Profit 0.81 0.49 65.31
Net Profit 0.59 0.3 96.67
Equity Capital 7.44 7.44 -
Kothari World Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Frontline Sec. 70.00 2.94 41.51
Joindre Capital 29.60 0.00 40.97
Wall Street Fin. 35.40 1.87 40.96
Kothari Wrld Fin 54.50 -0.91 40.55
Ind Bank Housing 40.00 -2.32 40.00
Sujala Trading & 69.30 5.00 39.64
Neil Industries 20.00 0.00 39.10
Kothari World Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.24
Kothari World Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.33% -0.71%
1 Month NA NA -1.29% -0.68%
3 Month NA NA 1.90% 1.15%
6 Month NA NA 5.28% 4.52%
1 Year -28.29% NA 16.97% 16.32%
3 Year NA NA 17.03% 18.58%

Kothari World Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 54.50
54.50
Week Low/High 54.50
55.00
Month Low/High 54.50
55.00
YEAR Low/High 54.15
83.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
142.00

