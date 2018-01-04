You are here » Home
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.
|BSE: 523323
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: KOVAI
|ISIN Code: INE177F01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1256.85
|
-3.10
(-0.25%)
|
OPEN
1220.00
|
HIGH
1260.00
|
LOW
1197.00
|
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 29 Jan
|
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1220.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1259.95
|VOLUME
|333
|52-Week high
|1480.00
|52-Week low
|1024.00
|P/E
|22.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,375
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital is a 50 crore,350 bed multi-disciplinary super-speciality corporate hospital located in Coimbatore.It is equipped with most modern equipments like CT Scanner,Angiograpy equipment with DSA,Operating Microscope,Mammography,C-arm,Color Doppler etc. There are over 30 Medical Departments and 11 Operation Theatres at the Hospital.
During 1993 the Hospital had gone for ...> More
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|149.83
|129.73
|15.49
|Other Income
|2.7
|1.81
|49.17
|Total Income
|152.53
|131.54
|15.96
|Total Expenses
|119.19
|99.78
|19.45
|Operating Profit
|33.34
|31.75
|5.01
|Net Profit
|14.48
|14.49
|-0.07
|Equity Capital
|10.94
|10.94
| -
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - Peer Group
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.70%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|3.78%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-3.74%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|7.37%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|14.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|107.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1197.00
|
|1260.00
|Week Low/High
|1197.00
|
|1304.00
|Month Low/High
|1197.00
|
|1361.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1024.00
|
|1480.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.00
|
|1480.00
Quick Links for Kovai Medical Center & Hospital: