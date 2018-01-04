JUST IN
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.

BSE: 523323 Sector: Health care
NSE: KOVAI ISIN Code: INE177F01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1256.85 -3.10
(-0.25%)
OPEN

1220.00

 HIGH

1260.00

 LOW

1197.00
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital is a 50 crore,350 bed multi-disciplinary super-speciality corporate hospital located in Coimbatore.It is equipped with most modern equipments like CT Scanner,Angiograpy equipment with DSA,Operating Microscope,Mammography,C-arm,Color Doppler etc. There are over 30 Medical Departments and 11 Operation Theatres at the Hospital. During 1993 the Hospital had gone for ...> More

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,375
EPS - TTM () [*S] 56.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.20
Book Value / Share () [*S] 242.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.18
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 149.83 129.73 15.49
Other Income 2.7 1.81 49.17
Total Income 152.53 131.54 15.96
Total Expenses 119.19 99.78 19.45
Operating Profit 33.34 31.75 5.01
Net Profit 14.48 14.49 -0.07
Equity Capital 10.94 10.94 -
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Health.Global 300.90 3.07 2614.82
Shalby 209.10 7.95 2258.49
Poly Medicure 249.75 -0.91 2203.29
Kovai Medical 1256.85 -0.25 1374.99
Artemis Global 100.00 1.01 662.00
Indrapr.Medical 50.20 -0.20 460.18
KMC Speciality 20.10 1.52 327.83
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.78
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.49
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.70% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 3.78% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -3.74% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 7.37% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 14.26% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 107.40% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1197.00
1260.00
Week Low/High 1197.00
1304.00
Month Low/High 1197.00
1361.00
YEAR Low/High 1024.00
1480.00
All TIME Low/High 8.00
1480.00

