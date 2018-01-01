JUST IN
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524518 Sector: Health care
NSE: KREBSBIO ISIN Code: INE268B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 204.15 -5.05
(-2.41%)
OPEN

209.20

 HIGH

209.20

 LOW

198.75
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 204.15 3.15
(1.57%)
OPEN

201.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

195.05
About Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd[KBIL](Formerly Krebs Biochemicals Ltd), promoted by R T Ravi in 1991 is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(API) through Fermentation process, one among very few in the world to do the same. KBIL which commenced commercial operations in the year 1994 with an installed capacity of 60 TPA has now grown to 150 TPA. KBL went to public ...> More

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   281
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] -28.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.42 0.4 4755
Other Income 0.01 0.04 -75
Total Income 19.43 0.44 4315.91
Total Expenses 16.55 3.04 444.41
Operating Profit 2.88 -2.6 210.77
Net Profit 0.44 -4.52 109.73
Equity Capital 13.74 13.74 -
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anuh Pharma 162.85 -1.42 408.10
Jenburkt Pharma 630.30 -0.82 289.31
Ind-Swift Labs. 62.80 1.21 284.36
Krebs Biochem 204.15 -2.41 280.50
Mangalam Drugs 170.40 0.26 269.74
Bajaj Healthcare 375.00 -0.07 258.75
Kopran 59.10 -2.56 255.61
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.77
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.03
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 18.35% 16.96% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 39.16% 45.82% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 79.47% 84.75% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 117.41% 113.55% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 165.13% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 122.02% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 198.75
209.20
Week Low/High 169.10
210.00
Month Low/High 143.10
210.00
YEAR Low/High 74.15
210.00
All TIME Low/High 9.42
304.00

