Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524518
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: KREBSBIO
|ISIN Code: INE268B01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
204.15
|
-5.05
(-2.41%)
|
OPEN
209.20
|
HIGH
209.20
|
LOW
198.75
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
204.15
|
3.15
(1.57%)
|
OPEN
201.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
195.05
About Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd[KBIL](Formerly Krebs Biochemicals Ltd), promoted by R T Ravi in 1991 is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(API) through Fermentation process, one among very few in the world to do the same.
KBIL which commenced commercial operations in the year 1994 with an installed capacity of 60 TPA has now grown to 150 TPA. KBL went to public ...> More
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|18.35%
|16.96%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|39.16%
|45.82%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|79.47%
|84.75%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|117.41%
|113.55%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|165.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|122.02%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|198.75
|
|209.20
|Week Low/High
|169.10
|
|210.00
|Month Low/High
|143.10
|
|210.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.15
|
|210.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.42
|
|304.00
Quick Links for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries: