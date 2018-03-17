JUST IN
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.

BSE: 530139 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE302C01018
BSE 14:15 | 12 Jan Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.54
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.72
VOLUME 1255
52-Week high 5.30
52-Week low 3.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.90
Buy Qty 9785.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd

Kreon Finnancial Services limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of financing and investments. The Company is engaged primarily into financing and securities trading activities along with investing in to long term and short term projects, securities and debts related instruments. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company, formerly known...> More

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.15 0
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.17 0.15 13.33
Total Expenses 0.13 0.06 116.67
Operating Profit 0.04 0.09 -55.56
Net Profit -0.02 0.04 -150
Equity Capital 10.06 10.06 -
> More on Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Financials Results

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Darjeeling Ropew 12.55 -1.95 3.83
Rajputana Invest 12.26 4.97 3.78
Kiduja India 21.85 -0.23 3.76
Disha Resources 5.11 -4.49 3.74
Indo Asia Financ 4.15 -0.72 3.74
Kreon Finnancial 3.72 0.00 3.74
G K Consultants 7.00 0.00 3.72
> More on Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Peer Group

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.83
> More on Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.54
3.72
Week Low/High 0.00
3.72
Month Low/High 0.00
3.72
YEAR Low/High 3.39
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
37.00

