Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530139
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE302C01018
|
BSE
14:15 | 12 Jan
|
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.54
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.72
|VOLUME
|1255
|52-Week high
|5.30
|52-Week low
|3.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.90
|Buy Qty
|9785.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
Kreon Finnancial Services limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of financing and investments. The Company is engaged primarily into financing and securities trading activities along with investing in to long term and short term projects, securities and debts related instruments. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company, formerly known...> More
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.15
|0
|Other Income
|0.02
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.15
|13.33
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.06
|116.67
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.09
|-55.56
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|0.04
|-150
|Equity Capital
|10.06
|10.06
| -
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.54
|
|3.72
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.72
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.72
|YEAR Low/High
|3.39
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|37.00
