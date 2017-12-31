Kretto Syscon Ltd.
|BSE: 531328
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE128R01015
|BSE 09:47 | 09 Mar
|32.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
32.15
|
HIGH
32.15
|
LOW
32.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kretto Syscon Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.15
|VOLUME
|101
|52-Week high
|214.00
|52-Week low
|32.15
|P/E
|1607.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.15
|Sell Qty
|12751.00
About Kretto Syscon Ltd.
Kretto Syscon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1607.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.99
Announcement
-
Board Meeting For Approval Of Financial Results As On 31.12.2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
-
Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation-40(9) For Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
Kretto Syscon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.47
|-
|Other Income
|0.06
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|1.48
|-95.95
|Total Expenses
|1.39
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Equity Capital
|14.25
|14.25
|-
Kretto Syscon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Himachal Fibres
|5.39
|-3.75
|46.52
|Bluechip Tex Ind
|234.05
|-4.63
|46.11
|Mohit Inds.
|32.40
|-2.11
|45.88
|Kretto Syscon
|32.15
|0.00
|45.81
|Salona Cotspin
|86.70
|-4.99
|45.60
|Zenith Fibres
|102.10
|-2.53
|45.13
|Spentex Inds.
|4.90
|-1.61
|43.99
Kretto Syscon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kretto Syscon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-53.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-80.01%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kretto Syscon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.15
|
|32.15
|Week Low/High
|32.15
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|32.15
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.15
|
|214.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.89
|
|214.00
