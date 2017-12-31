JUST IN
BSE: 531328 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE128R01015
BSE 09:47 | 09 Mar 32.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

32.15

 HIGH

32.15

 LOW

32.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kretto Syscon Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 32.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.15
VOLUME 101
52-Week high 214.00
52-Week low 32.15
P/E 1607.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 32.15
Sell Qty 12751.00
About Kretto Syscon Ltd.

Kretto Syscon Ltd

Kretto Syscon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1607.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kretto Syscon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.47 -
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 0.06 1.48 -95.95
Total Expenses 1.39 -
Operating Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Net Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Equity Capital 14.25 14.25 -
Kretto Syscon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Himachal Fibres 5.39 -3.75 46.52
Bluechip Tex Ind 234.05 -4.63 46.11
Mohit Inds. 32.40 -2.11 45.88
Kretto Syscon 32.15 0.00 45.81
Salona Cotspin 86.70 -4.99 45.60
Zenith Fibres 102.10 -2.53 45.13
Spentex Inds. 4.90 -1.61 43.99
Kretto Syscon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.29
Kretto Syscon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -53.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -80.01% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kretto Syscon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.15
32.15
Week Low/High 32.15
32.00
Month Low/High 32.15
32.00
YEAR Low/High 32.15
214.00
All TIME Low/High 0.89
214.00

