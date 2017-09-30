Kriptol Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526753
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE477C01034
|BSE 15:55 | 19 Aug
|Kriptol Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kriptol Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.70
|VOLUME
|24
|52-Week high
|5.16
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|515.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.00
|Sell Qty
|478.00
About Kriptol Industries Ltd.
Roselabs Industries Limited is engaged in the trading of vat dyes, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in India. The company was incorporated as a public limited company in 1992. The Company was earlier known as Roselabs Ltd and got its present name on April 7, 2009. The manufacturing plant and registered office of the company are located at Pirana Road, Piplej district, Ahmedabad. On May 8, 2006, the ...> More
Kriptol Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|515.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.36
Kriptol Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.29
|0.15
|93.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.29
|0.15
|93.33
|Total Expenses
|0.28
|0.16
|75
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|11.37
|11.37
|-
Kriptol Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tulasee Bio-Eth.
|11.21
|-4.92
|6.60
|J D Orgochem
|4.53
|-4.83
|6.02
|Mah. Polybutenes
|0.38
|2.70
|5.92
|Kriptol Inds
|5.15
|9.57
|5.86
|Standard Shoe
|10.38
|-4.95
|5.38
|Bagadia Colourch
|13.99
|4.95
|5.16
|Caprolactam Chem
|11.16
|-4.94
|5.13
Kriptol Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kriptol Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kriptol Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.15
|
|5.16
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.16
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.16
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.16
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|89.00
