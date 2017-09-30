JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kriptol Industries Ltd

Kriptol Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526753 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE477C01034
BSE 15:55 | 19 Aug Kriptol Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kriptol Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.70
VOLUME 24
52-Week high 5.16
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 515.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.00
Sell Qty 478.00
OPEN 5.16
CLOSE 4.70
VOLUME 24
52-Week high 5.16
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 515.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.00
Sell Qty 478.00

About Kriptol Industries Ltd.

Kriptol Industries Ltd

Roselabs Industries Limited is engaged in the trading of vat dyes, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in India. The company was incorporated as a public limited company in 1992. The Company was earlier known as Roselabs Ltd and got its present name on April 7, 2009. The manufacturing plant and registered office of the company are located at Pirana Road, Piplej district, Ahmedabad. On May 8, 2006, the ...> More

Kriptol Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 515.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kriptol Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 0.15 93.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.29 0.15 93.33
Total Expenses 0.28 0.16 75
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 11.37 11.37 -
> More on Kriptol Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kriptol Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tulasee Bio-Eth. 11.21 -4.92 6.60
J D Orgochem 4.53 -4.83 6.02
Mah. Polybutenes 0.38 2.70 5.92
Kriptol Inds 5.15 9.57 5.86
Standard Shoe 10.38 -4.95 5.38
Bagadia Colourch 13.99 4.95 5.16
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13
> More on Kriptol Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kriptol Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 83.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.65
> More on Kriptol Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kriptol Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kriptol Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.15
5.16
Week Low/High 0.00
5.16
Month Low/High 0.00
5.16
YEAR Low/High 0.00
5.16
All TIME Low/High 0.10
89.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kriptol Industries: