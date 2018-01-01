Kriti Industries (India) Ltd

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing, processing, buying, selling, reselling and importing of pipes and fitting polyvinyl chloride (PVC) extrusions, low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE). Product range for construction, gas and industrial fluids include Selfit SWR Pipes, Ring-O-Socketed SWR Pipes, fittings, HDPE pipes and fittings and MDPE pipes ...> More