Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526423 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KRITIIND ISIN Code: INE479D01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 55.85 2.95
(5.58%)
OPEN

57.70

 HIGH

57.70

 LOW

54.15
NSE 00:00 | 29 Jan Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 57.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.90
VOLUME 48771
52-Week high 62.80
52-Week low 33.65
P/E 42.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 277
Buy Price 56.20
Buy Qty 70.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing, processing, buying, selling, reselling and importing of pipes and fitting polyvinyl chloride (PVC) extrusions, low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE). Product range for construction, gas and industrial fluids include Selfit SWR Pipes, Ring-O-Socketed SWR Pipes, fittings, HDPE pipes and fittings and MDPE pipes ...> More

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   277
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.31
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.28
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 121.86 89.05 36.84
Other Income 0.3 0.29 3.45
Total Income 122.16 89.34 36.74
Total Expenses 111.61 82.79 34.81
Operating Profit 10.55 6.55 61.07
Net Profit 4.18 1.75 138.86
Equity Capital 4.96 4.96 -
> More on Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arrow Greentech 306.55 -2.87 359.89
KKalpana Inds. 36.95 -0.67 347.51
Pil Italica 12.73 0.63 299.16
Kriti Inds. 55.85 5.58 277.02
Prima Plastics 187.65 0.35 206.42
OK Play India 96.75 0.52 180.05
Innovative Tech 76.30 2.42 167.10
> More on Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Peer Group

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.02
> More on Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.29% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 13.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 36.72% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 58.66% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 54.15
57.70
Week Low/High 51.50
63.00
Month Low/High 41.60
63.00
YEAR Low/High 33.65
63.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
63.00

