Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 526423
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KRITIIND
|ISIN Code: INE479D01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
55.85
|
2.95
(5.58%)
|
OPEN
57.70
|
HIGH
57.70
|
LOW
54.15
|
NSE
00:00 | 29 Jan
|
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|57.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|52.90
|VOLUME
|48771
|52-Week high
|62.80
|52-Week low
|33.65
|P/E
|42.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|277
|Buy Price
|56.20
|Buy Qty
|70.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing, processing, buying, selling, reselling and importing of pipes and fitting polyvinyl chloride (PVC) extrusions, low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE). Product range for construction, gas and industrial fluids include Selfit SWR Pipes, Ring-O-Socketed SWR Pipes, fittings, HDPE pipes and fittings and MDPE pipes ...> More
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|121.86
|89.05
|36.84
|Other Income
|0.3
|0.29
|3.45
|Total Income
|122.16
|89.34
|36.74
|Total Expenses
|111.61
|82.79
|34.81
|Operating Profit
|10.55
|6.55
|61.07
|Net Profit
|4.18
|1.75
|138.86
|Equity Capital
|4.96
|4.96
| -
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.29%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|13.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|36.72%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|58.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|54.15
|
|57.70
|Week Low/High
|51.50
|
|63.00
|Month Low/High
|41.60
|
|63.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.65
|
|63.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|63.00
Quick Links for Kriti Industries (India):