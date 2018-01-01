Krypton Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523550
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE951B01014
|BSE 14:56 | 09 Mar
|10.22
|
-0.53
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
10.23
|
HIGH
10.23
|
LOW
10.22
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Krypton Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Krypton Industries Ltd.
Krypton Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Tubeless Tyres and other products Footwear, in Falta Special Economic Zone and Banganagar (West Bengal). They operate in two segments: Tyre and Footwear. Their products include MCP tubeless tyres, polyurethane (PU) shoe soles and PU sandals. The company's subsidiaries include Eco wheels Pv...> More
Krypton Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
Krypton Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.28
|8.07
|2.6
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Total Income
|8.3
|8.11
|2.34
|Total Expenses
|7.47
|8.51
|-12.22
|Operating Profit
|0.83
|-0.4
|307.5
|Net Profit
|0.1
|-1.11
|109.01
|Equity Capital
|14.7
|14.7
|-
Krypton Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Falcon Tyres
|6.70
|0.00
|51.91
|Govind Rubber
|14.80
|-3.58
|32.32
|Surya Indl. Corp
|13.95
|-4.78
|17.20
|Krypton Inds.
|10.22
|-4.93
|15.02
Krypton Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.28%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.34%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.17%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-14.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Krypton Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.22
|
|10.23
|Week Low/High
|10.22
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|10.22
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.50
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|79.00
