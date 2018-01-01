Krypton Industries Ltd

Krypton Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Tubeless Tyres and other products Footwear, in Falta Special Economic Zone and Banganagar (West Bengal). They operate in two segments: Tyre and Footwear. Their products include MCP tubeless tyres, polyurethane (PU) shoe soles and PU sandals. The company's subsidiaries include Eco wheels Pv...> More