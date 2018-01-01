JUST IN
Krypton Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523550 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE951B01014
BSE 14:56 | 09 Mar 10.22 -0.53
(-4.93%)
OPEN

10.23

 HIGH

10.23

 LOW

10.22
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Krypton Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.23
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.75
VOLUME 1200
52-Week high 17.60
52-Week low 8.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.22
Sell Qty 100.00
About Krypton Industries Ltd.

Krypton Industries Ltd

Krypton Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Tubeless Tyres and other products Footwear, in Falta Special Economic Zone and Banganagar (West Bengal). They operate in two segments: Tyre and Footwear. Their products include MCP tubeless tyres, polyurethane (PU) shoe soles and PU sandals. The company's subsidiaries include Eco wheels Pv...> More

Krypton Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Krypton Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.28 8.07 2.6
Other Income 0.01 0.04 -75
Total Income 8.3 8.11 2.34
Total Expenses 7.47 8.51 -12.22
Operating Profit 0.83 -0.4 307.5
Net Profit 0.1 -1.11 109.01
Equity Capital 14.7 14.7 -
Krypton Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Falcon Tyres 6.70 0.00 51.91
Govind Rubber 14.80 -3.58 32.32
Surya Indl. Corp 13.95 -4.78 17.20
Krypton Inds. 10.22 -4.93 15.02
Krypton Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 54.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.81
Krypton Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.28% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.34% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.17% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -14.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Krypton Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.22
10.23
Week Low/High 10.22
12.00
Month Low/High 10.22
12.00
YEAR Low/High 8.50
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
79.00

