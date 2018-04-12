JUST IN
KSB Pumps Ltd.

BSE: 500249 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KSBPUMPS ISIN Code: INE999A01015
BSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 794.00 -1.05
(-0.13%)
OPEN

800.00

 HIGH

800.00

 LOW

792.00
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 800.00 1.35
(0.17%)
OPEN

808.00

 HIGH

808.00

 LOW

791.35
About KSB Pumps Ltd.

KSB Pumps Ltd

KSB Pumps, Indian subsidiary of Klein Schanzlin & Becker (KSB), Germany,isone of the largest manufacturer and seller of pumps and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 in India. The company is engaged inmanufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, Cast Articles of Iron or Steel. The company has grown geographically and has it plantslocated at Pune, ahmednagar, Chinchwad,...> More

KSB Pumps Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,764
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Apr 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.75
Book Value / Share () [*S] 190.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

KSB Pumps Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 328.19 250.66 30.93
Other Income 9.75 4.85 101.03
Total Income 337.94 255.51 32.26
Total Expenses 285.87 213.05 34.18
Operating Profit 52.07 42.46 22.63
Net Profit 27.35 22.59 21.07
Equity Capital 34.81 34.81 -
KSB Pumps Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BEML Ltd 1108.95 -0.10 4617.67
Elgi Equipment 280.60 -1.70 4447.51
Greaves Cotton 118.75 -0.63 2899.88
KSB Pumps 794.00 -0.13 2763.91
Va Tech Wabag 498.90 -0.39 2726.49
Kirl. Brothers 321.95 0.11 2556.28
Swaraj Engines 1993.95 6.21 2418.66
KSB Pumps Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.41
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 3.53
Insurance 2.89
Mutual Funds 12.81
Indian Public 9.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.71
KSB Pumps Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 736 PDF IconDetails
KSB Pumps Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.61% 0.92% -0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -0.69% 2.81% -1.67% -0.92%
3 Month -11.44% -9.42% 1.50% 0.91%
6 Month 6.48% 6.55% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year 29.83% 30.85% 16.52% 16.04%
3 Year 15.41% 13.25% 16.58% 18.30%

KSB Pumps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 792.00
800.00
Week Low/High 763.00
800.00
Month Low/High 763.00
824.00
YEAR Low/High 600.00
936.00
All TIME Low/High 18.75
936.00

