KSB Pumps Ltd.
|BSE: 500249
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KSBPUMPS
|ISIN Code: INE999A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|794.00
|
-1.05
(-0.13%)
|
OPEN
800.00
|
HIGH
800.00
|
LOW
792.00
|NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|800.00
|
1.35
(0.17%)
|
OPEN
808.00
|
HIGH
808.00
|
LOW
791.35
|OPEN
|800.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|795.05
|VOLUME
|203
|52-Week high
|936.00
|52-Week low
|600.00
|P/E
|40.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,764
|Buy Price
|794.15
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|799.95
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About KSB Pumps Ltd.
KSB Pumps, Indian subsidiary of Klein Schanzlin & Becker (KSB), Germany,isone of the largest manufacturer and seller of pumps and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 in India. The company is engaged inmanufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, Cast Articles of Iron or Steel. The company has grown geographically and has it plantslocated at Pune, ahmednagar, Chinchwad,...> More
KSB Pumps Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,764
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Apr 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.75
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|190.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.17
KSB Pumps Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|328.19
|250.66
|30.93
|Other Income
|9.75
|4.85
|101.03
|Total Income
|337.94
|255.51
|32.26
|Total Expenses
|285.87
|213.05
|34.18
|Operating Profit
|52.07
|42.46
|22.63
|Net Profit
|27.35
|22.59
|21.07
|Equity Capital
|34.81
|34.81
|-
KSB Pumps Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BEML Ltd
|1108.95
|-0.10
|4617.67
|Elgi Equipment
|280.60
|-1.70
|4447.51
|Greaves Cotton
|118.75
|-0.63
|2899.88
|KSB Pumps
|794.00
|-0.13
|2763.91
|Va Tech Wabag
|498.90
|-0.39
|2726.49
|Kirl. Brothers
|321.95
|0.11
|2556.28
|Swaraj Engines
|1993.95
|6.21
|2418.66
KSB Pumps Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|22/07
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|736
|Details
KSB Pumps Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.61%
|0.92%
|-0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-0.69%
|2.81%
|-1.67%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-11.44%
|-9.42%
|1.50%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|6.48%
|6.55%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|29.83%
|30.85%
|16.52%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|15.41%
|13.25%
|16.58%
|18.30%
KSB Pumps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|792.00
|
|800.00
|Week Low/High
|763.00
|
|800.00
|Month Low/High
|763.00
|
|824.00
|YEAR Low/High
|600.00
|
|936.00
|All TIME Low/High
|18.75
|
|936.00
