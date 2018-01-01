KSE Ltd.
|BSE: 519421
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: KSE
|ISIN Code: INE953E01014
|BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar
|2248.75
|
-114.90
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
2328.00
|
HIGH
2355.00
|
LOW
2245.50
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan
|KSE Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KSE Ltd.
Incorporated in 1963, KSE Ltd., formerly known as Kerala Solvent Extractions (KSEL) was promoted by K L Francis, M C Paul, T O Paul and A P George. KSEL is engaged in the production of cattle feed,solvent extracted coconut oil,rice bran oil,de-oiled and oiled coconut cakes and other oil cakes. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 2.43 cr in May '94, to m...> More
KSE Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|720
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|189.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|300.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|318.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.06
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
-
Sub: Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 Pursuant To Regulations 30 33
-
-
Quarterly Report On Grievance Redressal Mechanism Under Regulation 13 (3) Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter / Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017 Pursuant To Regulation
-
KSE Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|351.43
|275.67
|27.48
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.14
|121.43
|Total Income
|351.73
|275.81
|27.53
|Total Expenses
|317.31
|266
|19.29
|Operating Profit
|34.42
|9.82
|250.51
|Net Profit
|21.16
|5.46
|287.55
|Equity Capital
|3.2
|3.2
|-
KSE Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Confidence Petro
|30.35
|-0.98
|785.46
|Ricoh India
|193.45
|-4.99
|769.35
|Uniply Decor
|60.25
|0.08
|737.16
|KSE
|2248.75
|-4.86
|719.60
|HPC Biosci.
|43.85
|-1.90
|699.85
|Pokarna
|193.15
|-2.55
|598.76
|Stylam Indus.
|671.90
|-0.56
|548.94
KSE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KSE Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.59%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|65.91%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|192.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|224.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
KSE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2245.50
|
|2355.00
|Week Low/High
|2245.50
|
|2598.00
|Month Low/High
|2245.50
|
|2861.00
|YEAR Low/High
|753.65
|
|2861.00
|All TIME Low/High
|29.00
|
|2861.00
