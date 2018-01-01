JUST IN
KSE Ltd.

BSE: 519421 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: KSE ISIN Code: INE953E01014
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 2248.75 -114.90
(-4.86%)
OPEN

2328.00

 HIGH

2355.00

 LOW

2245.50
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan KSE Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KSE Ltd.

KSE Ltd

Incorporated in 1963, KSE Ltd., formerly known as Kerala Solvent Extractions (KSEL) was promoted by K L Francis, M C Paul, T O Paul and A P George. KSEL is engaged in the production of cattle feed,solvent extracted coconut oil,rice bran oil,de-oiled and oiled coconut cakes and other oil cakes. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 2.43 cr in May '94, to m...

KSE Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   720
EPS - TTM () [*S] 189.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 318.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KSE Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 351.43 275.67 27.48
Other Income 0.31 0.14 121.43
Total Income 351.73 275.81 27.53
Total Expenses 317.31 266 19.29
Operating Profit 34.42 9.82 250.51
Net Profit 21.16 5.46 287.55
Equity Capital 3.2 3.2 -
KSE Ltd Financials Results

KSE Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Confidence Petro 30.35 -0.98 785.46
Ricoh India 193.45 -4.99 769.35
Uniply Decor 60.25 0.08 737.16
KSE 2248.75 -4.86 719.60
HPC Biosci. 43.85 -1.90 699.85
Pokarna 193.15 -2.55 598.76
Stylam Indus. 671.90 -0.56 548.94
KSE Ltd Peer Group

KSE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.03
KSE Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KSE Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.07% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.59% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 65.91% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 192.05% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 224.14% NA 17.24% 19.02%

KSE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2245.50
2355.00
Week Low/High 2245.50
2598.00
Month Low/High 2245.50
2861.00
YEAR Low/High 753.65
2861.00
All TIME Low/High 29.00
2861.00

