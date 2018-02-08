KSL and Industries Ltd

Registered in 1975 as a partnership firm, Krishna Hosiery Mills was converted into a private limited company in 1983, and subsequently into a public limited company on 1 Apr.'92. The name was changed to Krishna Texport & Capital Markets in Sep.'94. It is a part of the Krishna group, with interests in cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, synthetics and polyester yarn, processing, printing and mercerising ...> More