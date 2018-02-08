JUST IN
KSL and Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530149 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE219A01026
BSE 13:45 | 12 Mar 8.45 0.40
(4.97%)
OPEN

8.06

 HIGH

8.45

 LOW

8.06
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KSL and Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KSL and Industries Ltd.

KSL and Industries Ltd

Registered in 1975 as a partnership firm, Krishna Hosiery Mills was converted into a private limited company in 1983, and subsequently into a public limited company on 1 Apr.'92. The name was changed to Krishna Texport & Capital Markets in Sep.'94. It is a part of the Krishna group, with interests in cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, synthetics and polyester yarn, processing, printing and mercerising ...> More

KSL and Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   85
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -49.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

KSL and Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.39 27.67 -66.06
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 9.39 27.71 -66.11
Total Expenses 7.83 23.55 -66.75
Operating Profit 1.56 4.16 -62.5
Net Profit -36.43 -43.48 16.21
Equity Capital 40.27 40.27 -
KSL and Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amarjothi Spg. 130.95 -1.98 88.39
Rajlaxmi Inds. 2.85 -5.00 88.35
Sh. Dinesh Mills 170.25 -4.89 86.49
KSL and Indus 8.45 4.97 85.07
Virat Inds. 169.10 -1.69 83.20
Kamadgiri Fash. 135.80 0.07 79.71
Pion. Embroider. 32.80 0.92 79.11
KSL and Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.22
Banks/FIs 3.15
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.40
KSL and Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 27.26% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -47.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -49.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -54.69% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -57.64% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KSL and Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.06
8.45
Week Low/High 6.02
8.45
Month Low/High 6.02
8.45
YEAR Low/High 6.02
19.00
All TIME Low/High 6.02
291.00

