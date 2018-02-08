KSL and Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530149
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE219A01026
|BSE 13:45 | 12 Mar
|8.45
|
0.40
(4.97%)
|
OPEN
8.06
|
HIGH
8.45
|
LOW
8.06
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|KSL and Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.06
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.05
|VOLUME
|344
|52-Week high
|19.45
|52-Week low
|6.02
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|8.45
|Buy Qty
|1978.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About KSL and Industries Ltd.
Registered in 1975 as a partnership firm, Krishna Hosiery Mills was converted into a private limited company in 1983, and subsequently into a public limited company on 1 Apr.'92. The name was changed to Krishna Texport & Capital Markets in Sep.'94. It is a part of the Krishna group, with interests in cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, synthetics and polyester yarn, processing, printing and mercerising ...> More
KSL and Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|85
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|4
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-49.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.17
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On 08Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Compliant For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On 10Th November 2017
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
KSL and Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.39
|27.67
|-66.06
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|9.39
|27.71
|-66.11
|Total Expenses
|7.83
|23.55
|-66.75
|Operating Profit
|1.56
|4.16
|-62.5
|Net Profit
|-36.43
|-43.48
|16.21
|Equity Capital
|40.27
|40.27
|-
KSL and Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amarjothi Spg.
|130.95
|-1.98
|88.39
|Rajlaxmi Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|88.35
|Sh. Dinesh Mills
|170.25
|-4.89
|86.49
|KSL and Indus
|8.45
|4.97
|85.07
|Virat Inds.
|169.10
|-1.69
|83.20
|Kamadgiri Fash.
|135.80
|0.07
|79.71
|Pion. Embroider.
|32.80
|0.92
|79.11
KSL and Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KSL and Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|27.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-47.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-49.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-54.69%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-57.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KSL and Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.06
|
|8.45
|Week Low/High
|6.02
|
|8.45
|Month Low/High
|6.02
|
|8.45
|YEAR Low/High
|6.02
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.02
|
|291.00
