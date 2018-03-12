KSS Ltd

K Sera Sera Productions Ltd, formerly known as Garnet Paper Mills Ltd is engaged in the production, exhibition and distribution of motion pictures. The company was incorporated in 1995 for manufacturing Duplex Board. The company had a production capacity of 10000 MT to manufacture Duplex Boards till 2002. In 2002-03, the management of the company was taken over by M/s Mantra Trading Company ...> More