KSS Ltd.
|BSE: 532081
|Sector: Media
|NSE: KSERASERA
|ISIN Code: INE216D01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|0.21
|
-0.01
(-4.55%)
|
OPEN
0.21
|
HIGH
0.23
|
LOW
0.21
|NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|0.20
|
-0.05
(-20.00%)
|
OPEN
0.25
|
HIGH
0.25
|
LOW
0.20
|OPEN
|0.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.22
|VOLUME
|283349
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.12
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|0.21
|Buy Qty
|15718.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|2693897
|52-Week high
|0.55
|52-Week low
|0.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|4762580.00
|Sell Price
|0.25
|Sell Qty
|3525322.00
|OPEN
|0.21
|CLOSE
|0.22
|VOLUME
|283349
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.12
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|0.21
|Buy Qty
|15718.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|2693897
|52-Week high
|0.55
|52-Week low
|0.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44.85
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|4762580.00
|Sell Price
|0.25
|Sell Qty
|3525322.00
About KSS Ltd.
K Sera Sera Productions Ltd, formerly known as Garnet Paper Mills Ltd is engaged in the production, exhibition and distribution of motion pictures. The company was incorporated in 1995 for manufacturing Duplex Board. The company had a production capacity of 10000 MT to manufacture Duplex Boards till 2002. In 2002-03, the management of the company was taken over by M/s Mantra Trading Company ...> More
KSS Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|45
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th March 2018 At The Registered Office Of The Company.
-
-
KSS Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.25
|12.51
|-42.05
|Other Income
|-0.31
|0.2
|-255
|Total Income
|6.94
|12.71
|-45.4
|Total Expenses
|8.12
|11.14
|-27.11
|Operating Profit
|-1.18
|1.57
|-175.16
|Net Profit
|-2.61
|-1.85
|-41.08
|Equity Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|-
KSS Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Landmarc Leisur.
|0.63
|-4.55
|50.40
|Galaxy Ent.Corp.
|19.50
|-2.99
|49.20
|Shalimar Prod.
|0.49
|0.00
|48.23
|KSS
|0.21
|-4.55
|44.85
|Sadhna Broadcast
|36.60
|0.00
|36.71
|Oyeeee Media
|22.32
|-1.98
|33.06
|G V Films
|0.74
|-2.63
|27.28
KSS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KSS Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.00%
|-20.00%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-36.36%
|-33.33%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.53%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|50.00%
|33.33%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|61.54%
|33.33%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-47.50%
|-47.37%
|17.24%
|19.01%
KSS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.23
|Week Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.12
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|16.00
Quick Links for KSS:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices