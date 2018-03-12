JUST IN
KSS Ltd.

BSE: 532081 Sector: Media
NSE: KSERASERA ISIN Code: INE216D01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 0.21 -0.01
(-4.55%)
OPEN

0.21

 HIGH

0.23

 LOW

0.21
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 0.20 -0.05
(-20.00%)
OPEN

0.25

 HIGH

0.25

 LOW

0.20
OPEN 0.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.22
VOLUME 283349
52-Week high 0.35
52-Week low 0.12
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 0.21
Buy Qty 15718.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About KSS Ltd.

KSS Ltd

K Sera Sera Productions Ltd, formerly known as Garnet Paper Mills Ltd is engaged in the production, exhibition and distribution of motion pictures. The company was incorporated in 1995 for manufacturing Duplex Board. The company had a production capacity of 10000 MT to manufacture Duplex Boards till 2002. In 2002-03, the management of the company was taken over by M/s Mantra Trading Company ...> More

KSS Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KSS Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.25 12.51 -42.05
Other Income -0.31 0.2 -255
Total Income 6.94 12.71 -45.4
Total Expenses 8.12 11.14 -27.11
Operating Profit -1.18 1.57 -175.16
Net Profit -2.61 -1.85 -41.08
Equity Capital 213.59 213.59 -
KSS Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Landmarc Leisur. 0.63 -4.55 50.40
Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19.50 -2.99 49.20
Shalimar Prod. 0.49 0.00 48.23
KSS 0.21 -4.55 44.85
Sadhna Broadcast 36.60 0.00 36.71
Oyeeee Media 22.32 -1.98 33.06
G V Films 0.74 -2.63 27.28
KSS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 2.30
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.77
KSS Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.00% -20.00% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -36.36% -33.33% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.53% 0.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 50.00% 33.33% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 61.54% 33.33% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -47.50% -47.37% 17.24% 19.01%

KSS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.21
0.23
Week Low/High 0.21
0.00
Month Low/High 0.21
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.12
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
16.00

