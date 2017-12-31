You are here » Home
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 505299
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE731D01024
|
BSE
LIVE
13:22 | 12 Mar
|
58.35
|
-1.20
(-2.02%)
|
OPEN
59.55
|
HIGH
62.50
|
LOW
58.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd.
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd
Kulkarni Power Tools (KPTL) was formerly called Kulkarni Black & Decker, incorpoated in 1976 its name was changed to Kulkarni Power Tools (KPTL) in 1994. It was promoted by P Kulkarni, a technocrat. P D Gune is the Chairman and P A Kulkarni, the Managing Director.
The company commenced commercial production in 1978 at its unit in Shirol, Kolhapur district. It is engaged in the manufacture of p...> More
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.58
|14.7
|60.41
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.21
|-14.29
|Total Income
|23.76
|14.91
|59.36
|Total Expenses
|21.16
|14.31
|47.87
|Operating Profit
|2.6
|0.6
|333.33
|Net Profit
|0.42
|-1.56
|126.92
|Equity Capital
|1.7
|1.7
| -
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - Peer Group
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.12%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|0.95%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|34.14%
|NA
|1.64%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|73.66%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|12.75%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.42%
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.15
|
|62.50
|Week Low/High
|58.15
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|51.35
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.35
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.78
|
|153.00
