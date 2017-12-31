JUST IN
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd.

BSE: 505299 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE731D01024
BSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar 58.35 -1.20
(-2.02%)
OPEN

59.55

 HIGH

62.50

 LOW

58.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd.

Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd

Kulkarni Power Tools (KPTL) was formerly called Kulkarni Black & Decker, incorpoated in 1976 its name was changed to Kulkarni Power Tools (KPTL) in 1994. It was promoted by P Kulkarni, a technocrat. P D Gune is the Chairman and P A Kulkarni, the Managing Director. The company commenced commercial production in 1978 at its unit in Shirol, Kolhapur district. It is engaged in the manufacture of p...> More

Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 45.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.58 14.7 60.41
Other Income 0.18 0.21 -14.29
Total Income 23.76 14.91 59.36
Total Expenses 21.16 14.31 47.87
Operating Profit 2.6 0.6 333.33
Net Profit 0.42 -1.56 126.92
Equity Capital 1.7 1.7 -
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polymechplast Ma 40.20 4.96 23.20
Tecpro Systems 4.53 3.90 22.86
Hawa Engineers 59.00 1.29 20.83
Kulkarni Power 58.35 -2.02 19.84
Cenlub Inds. 47.25 -5.97 19.47
Rasi Electrodes 6.20 4.91 19.31
Filtra Consult. 26.10 -6.79 17.88
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.22
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.08
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.12% NA 0.08% -0.84%
1 Month 0.95% NA -1.54% -0.81%
3 Month 34.14% NA 1.64% 1.02%
6 Month 73.66% NA 5.02% 4.38%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.17%
3 Year 12.75% NA 16.74% 18.42%

Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.15
62.50
Week Low/High 58.15
68.00
Month Low/High 51.35
68.00
YEAR Low/High 24.35
68.00
All TIME Low/High 2.78
153.00

