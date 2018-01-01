JUST IN
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd.

BSE: 513703 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE840A01011
BSE 14:10 | 12 Mar 45.10 -1.90
(-4.04%)
OPEN

45.75

 HIGH

45.75

 LOW

45.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] -6.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.14 -14.29
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 0.16 0.16 0
Total Expenses 0.14 0.18 -22.22
Operating Profit 0.03 -0.02 250
Net Profit 0.01 -0.04 125
Equity Capital 2.76 2.76 -
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
Kandagiri Spinng 35.85 -5.66 13.80
Haryana Texprint 2.66 4.72 13.30
Kumar Wire Cloth 45.10 -4.04 12.45
H P Cotton Tex 32.60 -4.12 12.42
Suprem.Tex Mart 1.71 -8.56 11.67
Ritesh Prop 10.00 0.00 11.59
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 8.18
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.74
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.81% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 28.86% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 18.68% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 22.22% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 1827.35% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.10
45.75
Week Low/High 42.50
49.00
Month Low/High 35.00
49.00
YEAR Low/High 25.65
49.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
49.00

