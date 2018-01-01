Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd.
BSE: 513703
Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE840A01011
|BSE 14:10 | 12 Mar
|45.10
|
-1.90
(-4.04%)
|
OPEN
45.75
|
HIGH
45.75
|
LOW
45.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|45.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.00
|VOLUME
|90
|52-Week high
|49.30
|52-Week low
|25.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|45.00
|Sell Qty
|265.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-7.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-6.38
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Qtr Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 2017
-
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.14
|-14.29
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.14
|0.18
|-22.22
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|-0.02
|250
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.04
|125
|Equity Capital
|2.76
|2.76
|-
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aditya Spinners
|8.25
|3.13
|13.81
|Kandagiri Spinng
|35.85
|-5.66
|13.80
|Haryana Texprint
|2.66
|4.72
|13.30
|Kumar Wire Cloth
|45.10
|-4.04
|12.45
|H P Cotton Tex
|32.60
|-4.12
|12.42
|Suprem.Tex Mart
|1.71
|-8.56
|11.67
|Ritesh Prop
|10.00
|0.00
|11.59
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|28.86%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|18.68%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|22.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|1827.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.10
|
|45.75
|Week Low/High
|42.50
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|35.00
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.65
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|49.00
