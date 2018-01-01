You are here » Home
» Company
» Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 526869
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE795E01019
|
BSE
15:14 | 10 Aug
|
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.47
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.35
|Buy Qty
|4800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.35
|CLOSE
|2.47
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.35
|Buy Qty
|4800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.12
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd
Promoted by the House of Kumbhats, Kumbhat Financial Services was incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'93. The company is into lease and hire-purchase.
The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to partly meet the working capital requirements of the company and to diversify into other financial services. It proposes to obtain Category-I registration from the SEBI for carryi...> More
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.35
|
|2.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.35
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.35
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.35
|All TIME Low/High
|1.71
|
|19.00
Quick Links for Kumbhat Financial Services: