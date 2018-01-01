JUST IN
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 526869 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE795E01019
BSE 15:14 | 10 Aug Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.47
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 2.35
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 39.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.35
Buy Qty 4800.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd

Promoted by the House of Kumbhats, Kumbhat Financial Services was incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'93. The company is into lease and hire-purchase. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to partly meet the working capital requirements of the company and to diversify into other financial services. It proposes to obtain Category-I registration from the SEBI for carryi...> More

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2014 Sep 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.11 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.11 0.11 0
Total Expenses 0.08 0.08 0
Operating Profit 0.03 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.02 0.02 0
Equity Capital 4.75 4.75 -
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
Proaim Enterp. 0.90 0.00 1.14
Brijlaxmi Leas. 0.20 0.00 1.13
Kumbhat Fin. 2.35 -4.86 1.12
Jay Energy 0.33 0.00 1.12
Ushakiran Fin. 4.30 1.09
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.94
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 78.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.33
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.35
2.35
Week Low/High 0.00
2.35
Month Low/High 0.00
2.35
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.35
All TIME Low/High 1.71
19.00

