JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523594 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE638D01021
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 39.00 -1.00
(-2.50%)
OPEN

40.80

 HIGH

40.80

 LOW

39.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 40.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 40.00
VOLUME 1178
52-Week high 60.60
52-Week low 19.85
P/E 41.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 39.00
Buy Qty 552.00
Sell Price 40.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 40.80
CLOSE 40.00
VOLUME 1178
52-Week high 60.60
52-Week low 19.85
P/E 41.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 39.00
Buy Qty 552.00
Sell Price 40.00
Sell Qty 10.00

About Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

Kunststoffe Industries (KIL) was incorporated in Nov.'85 as Western Leasing. The company initially carried out leasing activities, but subsequent to 1987, changed its line of business into the manufacture of HDPE pipes and HDPE/PP tanks and vessels. Its name was changed to the present one in Aug.'87. KIL was promoted by Pravin Sheth. The company made a rights issue in Mar.'95 of 39.5 lac equity...> More

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.66 0.72 408.33
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 3.7 0.75 393.33
Total Expenses 3.2 0.44 627.27
Operating Profit 0.51 0.31 64.52
Net Profit 0.26 0.1 160
Equity Capital 6.89 6.89 -
> More on Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Biopac India 24.95 -0.99 43.04
Swagruha Infra 6.00 3.63 41.10
Fenoplast 87.70 3.30 40.34
Kunststoff Inds. 39.00 -2.50 26.87
Rungta Irrigatn. 28.35 -3.74 25.12
Captain Pipes 59.00 0.17 24.54
National Plastic 39.00 0.00 23.71
> More on Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.30
Indian Public 38.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.98
> More on Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.26% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month 11.11% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 26.21% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -33.10% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 519.05% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.00
40.80
Week Low/High 38.50
41.00
Month Low/High 32.75
41.00
YEAR Low/High 19.85
61.00
All TIME Low/High 0.23
61.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kunststoffe Industries: