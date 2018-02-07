You are here » Home
» Company
» Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523594
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE638D01021
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
39.00
|
-1.00
(-2.50%)
|
OPEN
40.80
|
HIGH
40.80
|
LOW
39.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|40.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|40.00
|VOLUME
|1178
|52-Week high
|60.60
|52-Week low
|19.85
|P/E
|41.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|39.00
|Buy Qty
|552.00
|Sell Price
|40.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|41.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|40.80
|CLOSE
|40.00
|VOLUME
|1178
|52-Week high
|60.60
|52-Week low
|19.85
|P/E
|41.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|39.00
|Buy Qty
|552.00
|Sell Price
|40.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|41.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26.87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
Kunststoffe Industries (KIL) was incorporated in Nov.'85 as Western Leasing. The company initially carried out leasing activities, but subsequent to 1987, changed its line of business into the manufacture of HDPE pipes and HDPE/PP tanks and vessels. Its name was changed to the present one in Aug.'87. KIL was promoted by Pravin Sheth.
The company made a rights issue in Mar.'95 of 39.5 lac equity...> More
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.66
|0.72
|408.33
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Total Income
|3.7
|0.75
|393.33
|Total Expenses
|3.2
|0.44
|627.27
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|0.31
|64.52
|Net Profit
|0.26
|0.1
|160
|Equity Capital
|6.89
|6.89
| -
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|11.11%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|26.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-33.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|519.05%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.00
|
|40.80
|Week Low/High
|38.50
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|32.75
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.85
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.23
|
|61.00
Quick Links for Kunststoffe Industries: