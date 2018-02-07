Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

Kunststoffe Industries (KIL) was incorporated in Nov.'85 as Western Leasing. The company initially carried out leasing activities, but subsequent to 1987, changed its line of business into the manufacture of HDPE pipes and HDPE/PP tanks and vessels. Its name was changed to the present one in Aug.'87. KIL was promoted by Pravin Sheth. The company made a rights issue in Mar.'95 of 39.5 lac equity...> More