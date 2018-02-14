Kush Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514240
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUZLONFIBR
|ISIN Code: INE979D01011
|BSE 14:59 | 09 Mar
|0.85
|
0.04
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
0.80
|
HIGH
0.85
|
LOW
0.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kush Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.81
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|1.85
|52-Week low
|0.71
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.85
|Buy Qty
|1800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kush Industries Ltd.
Suzlon Fibres (SFL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Mar.'92 in Gujarat to manufacture twisted polyester filament yarn and micro filament yarn with a capacity of 500 tpa. It installed facilities to produce 5 lac mtr of grey fabric at its plant at GIDC Ankleshwar (Bharuch district), Gujarat. The company was promoted by Tulsibhai R Tanti, Vinodbhai R Tanti, Mansukhbhai K Patel and K...> More
Kush Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.32
Kush Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.34
|0.49
|-30.61
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|0.37
|0.52
|-28.85
|Total Expenses
|0.44
|0.75
|-41.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.23
|69.57
|Net Profit
|-0.1
|-0.25
|60
|Equity Capital
|14.85
|14.85
|-
Kush Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Anshu's Clothing
|1.32
|0.00
|1.65
|Sunday Exports
|3.09
|4.75
|1.54
|Kakatiya Textile
|2.40
|-4.00
|1.39
|Kush Industries
|0.85
|4.94
|1.30
|Aananda Lakshmi
|3.62
|-4.99
|1.27
|Source Indust.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.20
|Kiran Syntex
|2.75
|4.96
|1.17
Kush Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kush Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kush Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.80
|
|0.85
|Week Low/High
|0.78
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.78
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.71
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|33.00
