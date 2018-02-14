JUST IN
Kush Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514240 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUZLONFIBR ISIN Code: INE979D01011
BSE 14:59 | 09 Mar 0.85 0.04
(4.94%)
OPEN

0.80

 HIGH

0.85

 LOW

0.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kush Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.81
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 1.85
52-Week low 0.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.85
Buy Qty 1800.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.80
CLOSE 0.81
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 1.85
52-Week low 0.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.85
Buy Qty 1800.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kush Industries Ltd.

Kush Industries Ltd

Suzlon Fibres (SFL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Mar.'92 in Gujarat to manufacture twisted polyester filament yarn and micro filament yarn with a capacity of 500 tpa. It installed facilities to produce 5 lac mtr of grey fabric at its plant at GIDC Ankleshwar (Bharuch district), Gujarat. The company was promoted by Tulsibhai R Tanti, Vinodbhai R Tanti, Mansukhbhai K Patel and K...

Kush Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kush Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.34 0.49 -30.61
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 0.37 0.52 -28.85
Total Expenses 0.44 0.75 -41.33
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.23 69.57
Net Profit -0.1 -0.25 60
Equity Capital 14.85 14.85 -
Kush Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anshu's Clothing 1.32 0.00 1.65
Sunday Exports 3.09 4.75 1.54
Kakatiya Textile 2.40 -4.00 1.39
Kush Industries 0.85 4.94 1.30
Aananda Lakshmi 3.62 -4.99 1.27
Source Indust. 1.05 -4.55 1.20
Kiran Syntex 2.75 4.96 1.17
Kush Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.96
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.14
Kush Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kush Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.80
0.85
Week Low/High 0.78
1.00
Month Low/High 0.78
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.71
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
33.00

