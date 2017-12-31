JUST IN
Kuwer Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530421 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE430F01010
BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar 7.64 0.36
(4.95%)
OPEN

7.64

 HIGH

7.64

 LOW

7.64
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kuwer Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.28
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 8.78
52-Week low 5.66
P/E 764.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 7.12
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 7.64
Sell Qty 400.00
About Kuwer Industries Ltd.

Kuwer Industries Ltd

Kuwer Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 764.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kuwer Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.65 6.54 93.43
Other Income 0.36 0.77 -53.25
Total Income 13.02 7.31 78.11
Total Expenses 12.34 6.92 78.32
Operating Profit 0.67 0.39 71.79
Net Profit 0.23 0.06 283.33
Equity Capital 9.08 9.08 -
Kuwer Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KCCL Plastic 1.87 -4.59 9.85
Duropack 17.05 -4.75 8.99
Guj. Containers 13.75 -3.44 7.77
Kuwer Inds. 7.64 4.95 6.94
Pithampur Poly 13.55 -3.01 6.60
Yashraj Contain. 3.00 4.17 5.10
H K Trade Inter. 19.00 0.00 5.00
Kuwer Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.23
Banks/FIs 0.77
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.82
Kuwer Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.18% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 23.42% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.83% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -10.22% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kuwer Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.64
7.64
Week Low/High 7.28
8.00
Month Low/High 7.20
8.00
YEAR Low/High 5.66
9.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
53.00

