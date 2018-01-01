You are here » Home
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE577C01015
|
BSE
15:15 | 25 Jul
|
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.62
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.62
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|13.50
|52-Week low
|8.62
|P/E
|143.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.62
|Sell Qty
|21486.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|143.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd.
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on 25th September, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Kwality Credit & Leasing Private Limited and converted into a Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 24, 1995. It was promoted by Mr. Prahlad Kumar Jhunjhunwala and others.
The Company's Shares are listed in the Bombay Stock E...> More
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-76.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.62
|
|8.62
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.62
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.62
|YEAR Low/High
|8.62
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.60
|
|152.00
Quick Links for Kwality Credit & Leasing: