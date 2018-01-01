Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd

Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on 25th September, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Kwality Credit & Leasing Private Limited and converted into a Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 24, 1995. It was promoted by Mr. Prahlad Kumar Jhunjhunwala and others. The Company's Shares are listed in the Bombay Stock E...> More