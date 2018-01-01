JUST IN
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE577C01015
BSE 15:15 | 25 Jul Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.62
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.62
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 13.50
52-Week low 8.62
P/E 143.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.62
Sell Qty 21486.00
About Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd.

Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd

Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on 25th September, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Kwality Credit & Leasing Private Limited and converted into a Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 24, 1995. It was promoted by Mr. Prahlad Kumar Jhunjhunwala and others. The Company's Shares are listed in the Bombay Stock E...> More

Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 143.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.16 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.16 0.16 0
Total Expenses 0.14 0.14 0
Operating Profit 0.02 0.02 -
Net Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Equity Capital 4.22 4.22 -
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sidh Automobiles 12.50 25.00 3.70
Quest Financial 0.30 -3.23 3.70
Aarcon Facilit. 6.19 0.00 3.69
Kwality Credit 8.62 0.00 3.64
Jhaveri Credits 5.61 -4.92 3.62
Ankush Finstock 5.89 0.00 3.53
SSPN FINANCE 18.50 8.82 3.50
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 73.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.68
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -76.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.62
8.62
Week Low/High 0.00
8.62
Month Low/High 0.00
8.62
YEAR Low/High 8.62
14.00
All TIME Low/High 2.60
152.00

