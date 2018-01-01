Kyra Landscapes Ltd.
|BSE: 530967
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE094M01028
|BSE 12:30 | 02 May
|Kyra Landscapes Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kyra Landscapes Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|60850
|52-Week high
|0.24
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|0.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|32477.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kyra Landscapes Ltd.
TCL Technologies Ltd., is a Toshniwal group of company incorporated in 1991 as a private company in the name of Toshniwal Chemicals Ltd. In August 1994, the company was converted into a Public limited company in the same name. The company went public in May 1995 to part fund it's Phase II project for manufacturing Ortho Di Anisidine Di HCL at Tarapur, Maharashtra. In the year 1996-97, the comp...> More
Kyra Landscapes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.90
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Aug 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
Kyra Landscapes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|-
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.12
|33.33
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.19
|-15.79
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.14
|-7.14
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.1
|-10
|Equity Capital
|27.48
|27.48
|-
Kyra Landscapes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vishvas Projects
|4.51
|-4.85
|1.29
|Quantum Build
|0.89
|-4.30
|1.12
|Tribhuvan Hsg.
|0.21
|5.00
|1.05
|Kyra Landscapes
|0.19
|0.00
|1.04
|Sashwat Technoc
|31.30
|4.86
|0.97
Kyra Landscapes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kyra Landscapes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-97.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kyra Landscapes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|119.00
