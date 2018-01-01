JUST IN
Kyra Landscapes Ltd.

BSE: 530967 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE094M01028
BSE 12:30 | 02 May Kyra Landscapes Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kyra Landscapes Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 60850
52-Week high 0.24
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 0.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 32477.00
About Kyra Landscapes Ltd.

Kyra Landscapes Ltd

TCL Technologies Ltd., is a Toshniwal group of company incorporated in 1991 as a private company in the name of Toshniwal Chemicals Ltd. In August 1994, the company was converted into a Public limited company in the same name. The company went public in May 1995 to part fund it's Phase II project for manufacturing Ortho Di Anisidine Di HCL at Tarapur, Maharashtra. In the year 1996-97, the comp...> More

Kyra Landscapes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.90
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kyra Landscapes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 -
Other Income 0.16 0.12 33.33
Total Income 0.16 0.19 -15.79
Total Expenses 0.03 0.05 -40
Operating Profit 0.13 0.14 -7.14
Net Profit 0.09 0.1 -10
Equity Capital 27.48 27.48 -
> More on Kyra Landscapes Ltd Financials Results

Kyra Landscapes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vishvas Projects 4.51 -4.85 1.29
Quantum Build 0.89 -4.30 1.12
Tribhuvan Hsg. 0.21 5.00 1.05
Kyra Landscapes 0.19 0.00 1.04
Sashwat Technoc 31.30 4.86 0.97
> More on Kyra Landscapes Ltd Peer Group

Kyra Landscapes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 82.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.76
> More on Kyra Landscapes Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kyra Landscapes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -97.46% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kyra Landscapes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
119.00

Quick Links for Kyra Landscapes: