L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.
|BSE: 500250
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: LGBBROSLTD
|ISIN Code: INE337A01034
|
BSE
LIVE
13:57 | 12 Mar
|
1045.00
|
-34.25
(-3.17%)
|
OPEN
1098.25
|
HIGH
1102.95
|
LOW
1045.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
1050.00
|
-36.60
(-3.37%)
|
OPEN
1110.00
|
HIGH
1110.00
|
LOW
1050.00
About L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
L G Balakrishnan & Bros (LGB), one of the leading industries in South India, promoted by G Balakrishnan was established way back in 1937. The company which was started with a fleet of 250 buses, grew into India's leading Roller chain manufacturer. Since then the company has come a long way, keeping in pace with the technological advancements and meeting its customer needs with newer & innovative s...> More
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Key Fundamentals
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|333.46
|278.28
|19.83
|Other Income
|1.46
|1.37
|6.57
|Total Income
|334.92
|279.65
|19.76
|Total Expenses
|284.78
|245.09
|16.19
|Operating Profit
|50.14
|34.56
|45.08
|Net Profit
|22.47
|12.74
|76.37
|Equity Capital
|15.7
|15.7
| -
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Peer Group
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Research Reports
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.85%
|-5.71%
|-0.08%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|2.52%
|8.30%
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|13.73%
|13.57%
|1.48%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|44.60%
|43.49%
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|82.10%
|83.34%
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|100.96%
|99.30%
|16.56%
|18.24%
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1045.00
|
|1102.95
|Week Low/High
|1000.25
|
|1150.00
|Month Low/High
|993.20
|
|1150.00
|YEAR Low/High
|551.00
|
|1150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.50
|
|1150.00
Quick Links for L G Balakrishnan & Bros: