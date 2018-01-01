JUST IN
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.

BSE: 500250 Sector: Auto
NSE: LGBBROSLTD ISIN Code: INE337A01034
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 1045.00 -34.25
(-3.17%)
OPEN

1098.25

 HIGH

1102.95

 LOW

1045.00
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 1050.00 -36.60
(-3.37%)
OPEN

1110.00

 HIGH

1110.00

 LOW

1050.00
About L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

L G Balakrishnan & Bros (LGB), one of the leading industries in South India, promoted by G Balakrishnan was established way back in 1937. The company which was started with a fleet of 250 buses, grew into India's leading Roller chain manufacturer. Since then the company has come a long way, keeping in pace with the technological advancements and meeting its customer needs with newer & innovative s...> More

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,641
EPS - TTM () [*S] 46.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 325.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 333.46 278.28 19.83
Other Income 1.46 1.37 6.57
Total Income 334.92 279.65 19.76
Total Expenses 284.78 245.09 16.19
Operating Profit 50.14 34.56 45.08
Net Profit 22.47 12.74 76.37
Equity Capital 15.7 15.7 -
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gabriel India 140.50 0.39 2017.58
Subros 312.55 0.26 1875.30
JBM Auto 417.40 3.51 1702.99
L G Balakrishnan 1045.00 -3.17 1640.65
Steel Str. Wheel 1010.85 0.09 1572.88
Banco Products 218.80 0.88 1564.42
NRB Bearings 155.80 2.13 1509.70
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.65
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.34
Indian Public 32.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.54
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/03 CD Equisearch Buy 1091 PDF IconDetails
02/11 CD Equisearch Buy 677 PDF IconDetails
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.85% -5.71% -0.08% -1.00%
1 Month 2.52% 8.30% -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month 13.73% 13.57% 1.48% 0.86%
6 Month 44.60% 43.49% 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year 82.10% 83.34% 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year 100.96% 99.30% 16.56% 18.24%

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1045.00
1102.95
Week Low/High 1000.25
1150.00
Month Low/High 993.20
1150.00
YEAR Low/High 551.00
1150.00
All TIME Low/High 6.50
1150.00

