L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

L G Balakrishnan & Bros (LGB), one of the leading industries in South India, promoted by G Balakrishnan was established way back in 1937. The company which was started with a fleet of 250 buses, grew into India's leading Roller chain manufacturer. Since then the company has come a long way, keeping in pace with the technological advancements and meeting its customer needs with newer & innovative s...> More