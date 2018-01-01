La Opala RG Ltd

Promoted by Sushil Jhunjhunwala and Ajit Jhunjhunwala, La Opala Glassis involved in the business of manufacturing opalware -- La Opala -- one of the well-established crockery brands in India. The Kolkata-based company has a wide network of dealers and retailers and a large marketing field force. It is the second-largest crockery manufacturer in the country. La Opala went public in Feb.'95 with ...> More