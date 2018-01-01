La Opala RG Ltd.
|BSE: 526947
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: LAOPALA
|ISIN Code: INE059D01020
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|650.75
|
8.80
(1.37%)
|
OPEN
646.40
|
HIGH
653.50
|
LOW
644.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|650.25
|
11.05
(1.73%)
|
OPEN
642.00
|
HIGH
652.10
|
LOW
640.25
About La Opala RG Ltd.
Promoted by Sushil Jhunjhunwala and Ajit Jhunjhunwala, La Opala Glassis involved in the business of manufacturing opalware -- La Opala -- one of the well-established crockery brands in India. The Kolkata-based company has a wide network of dealers and retailers and a large marketing field force. It is the second-largest crockery manufacturer in the country. La Opala went public in Feb.'95 with ...> More
La Opala RG Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,612
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|49.64
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|80.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.04
Announcement
-
-
Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Issue Of Bonus Shares
-
-
Regulation 47 Of The SEBI ( Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015- Submis
-
-
La Opala RG Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|69.77
|59.15
|17.95
|Other Income
|1.96
|2.88
|-31.94
|Total Income
|71.73
|62.03
|15.64
|Total Expenses
|39.88
|37.54
|6.23
|Operating Profit
|31.85
|24.5
|30
|Net Profit
|22.86
|15.17
|50.69
|Equity Capital
|11.1
|11.1
|-
La Opala RG Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asahi India Glas
|349.40
|-0.44
|8493.91
|La Opala RG
|650.75
|1.37
|3611.66
|Borosil Glass
|884.80
|0.35
|2043.89
|Empire Inds.
|1971.10
|-0.12
|1182.66
|Hind.Natl.Glass
|103.15
|-2.13
|923.71
La Opala RG Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
La Opala RG Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.36%
|0.56%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.44%
|5.17%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.99%
|0.17%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|39.08%
|39.81%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.29%
|22.99%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|74.84%
|71.82%
|17.24%
|19.01%
La Opala RG Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|644.15
|
|653.50
|Week Low/High
|631.10
|
|653.50
|Month Low/High
|607.00
|
|661.00
|YEAR Low/High
|451.70
|
|744.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.96
|
|744.00
