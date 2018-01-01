JUST IN
La Opala RG Ltd.

BSE: 526947 Sector: Industrials
NSE: LAOPALA ISIN Code: INE059D01020
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 650.75 8.80
(1.37%)
OPEN

646.40

 HIGH

653.50

 LOW

644.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 650.25 11.05
(1.73%)
OPEN

642.00

 HIGH

652.10

 LOW

640.25
About La Opala RG Ltd.

La Opala RG Ltd

Promoted by Sushil Jhunjhunwala and Ajit Jhunjhunwala, La Opala Glassis involved in the business of manufacturing opalware -- La Opala -- one of the well-established crockery brands in India. The Kolkata-based company has a wide network of dealers and retailers and a large marketing field force. It is the second-largest crockery manufacturer in the country. La Opala went public in Feb.'95 with ...> More

La Opala RG Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,612
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.64
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 80.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

La Opala RG Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 69.77 59.15 17.95
Other Income 1.96 2.88 -31.94
Total Income 71.73 62.03 15.64
Total Expenses 39.88 37.54 6.23
Operating Profit 31.85 24.5 30
Net Profit 22.86 15.17 50.69
Equity Capital 11.1 11.1 -
La Opala RG Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asahi India Glas 349.40 -0.44 8493.91
La Opala RG 650.75 1.37 3611.66
Borosil Glass 884.80 0.35 2043.89
Empire Inds. 1971.10 -0.12 1182.66
Hind.Natl.Glass 103.15 -2.13 923.71
La Opala RG Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.02
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 20.68
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.26
Indian Public 5.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.86
La Opala RG Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.36% 0.56% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.44% 5.17% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.99% 0.17% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 39.08% 39.81% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.29% 22.99% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 74.84% 71.82% 17.24% 19.01%

La Opala RG Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 644.15
653.50
Week Low/High 631.10
653.50
Month Low/High 607.00
661.00
YEAR Low/High 451.70
744.00
All TIME Low/High 0.96
744.00

