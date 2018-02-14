You are here » Home
» Company
» La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 505693
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE501N01012
|
BSE
LIVE
13:55 | 12 Mar
|
29.90
|
1.40
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
27.10
|
HIGH
29.90
|
LOW
27.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|27.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|28.50
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|43.55
|52-Week low
|24.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|29.90
|Buy Qty
|140.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|27.10
|CLOSE
|28.50
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|43.55
|52-Week low
|24.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|29.90
|Buy Qty
|140.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15.34
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
LATIM METAL AND INDUSTRIES LTD is a Public Limited Company incorporated as a private limited company on 28th January 1975 and on 22nd August 1975 it was converted into a Public Limited Company.The Company was incorporated with the object to carry on business of manufacture tungsten and tungsten carbide products drilling rods and drilling bits. Company went for Public Issue in 1975. Company's Equit...> More
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.57
|0.13
|22646.15
|Other Income
|1.53
|8.33
|-81.63
|Total Income
|31.11
|8.46
|267.73
|Total Expenses
|30.37
|0.23
|13104.35
|Operating Profit
|0.74
|8.23
|-91.01
|Net Profit
|0.21
|6.48
|-96.76
|Equity Capital
|5.13
|2.19
| -
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.17%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|13.69%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-5.08%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|9.32%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.39%
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.10
|
|29.90
|Week Low/High
|27.10
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|26.10
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.40
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|499.00
Quick Links for La Tim Metal & Industries: