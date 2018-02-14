JUST IN
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 505693 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE501N01012
BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 29.90 1.40
(4.91%)
OPEN

27.10

 HIGH

29.90

 LOW

27.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 27.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 28.50
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 43.55
52-Week low 24.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 29.90
Buy Qty 140.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 27.10
CLOSE 28.50
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 43.55
52-Week low 24.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 29.90
Buy Qty 140.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

LATIM METAL AND INDUSTRIES LTD is a Public Limited Company incorporated as a private limited company on 28th January 1975 and on 22nd August 1975 it was converted into a Public Limited Company.The Company was incorporated with the object to carry on business of manufacture tungsten and tungsten carbide products drilling rods and drilling bits. Company went for Public Issue in 1975.

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.57 0.13 22646.15
Other Income 1.53 8.33 -81.63
Total Income 31.11 8.46 267.73
Total Expenses 30.37 0.23 13104.35
Operating Profit 0.74 8.23 -91.01
Net Profit 0.21 6.48 -96.76
Equity Capital 5.13 2.19 -
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Filtra Consult. 26.10 -6.79 17.88
D & H India 21.30 -4.27 15.76
Skyline Millars 3.90 -0.51 15.68
La Tim Metal & I 29.90 4.91 15.34
Brady & Morris 66.00 1.54 14.85
Lippi Systems 19.90 4.74 13.93
Cranex 18.35 -4.68 11.01
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.79
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.46
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.78
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.17% NA 0.05% -0.88%
1 Month 13.69% NA -1.56% -0.84%
3 Month -5.08% NA 1.61% 0.98%
6 Month 9.32% NA 4.99% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.13%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.39%

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.10
29.90
Week Low/High 27.10
33.00
Month Low/High 26.10
33.00
YEAR Low/High 24.40
44.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
499.00

