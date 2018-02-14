La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

LATIM METAL AND INDUSTRIES LTD is a Public Limited Company incorporated as a private limited company on 28th January 1975 and on 22nd August 1975 it was converted into a Public Limited Company.The Company was incorporated with the object to carry on business of manufacture tungsten and tungsten carbide products drilling rods and drilling bits. Company went for Public Issue in 1975. Company's Equit...> More