Lactose (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524202 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE058I01013
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 102.00 0.75
(0.74%)
OPEN

102.15

 HIGH

106.30

 LOW

100.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lactose (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lactose (India) Ltd.

Lactose (India) Ltd

Lactose (India) Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. They offer edible and pharmaceutical grade lactose, which is used as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products, as well as in the dairy, food, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company also manufactures dairy whitener, dairy calcium, whey powder, casein, casei...

Lactose (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   100
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lactose (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.12 11.56 -21.11
Other Income 0.01 0.22 -95.45
Total Income 9.13 11.77 -22.43
Total Expenses 6.47 8.16 -20.71
Operating Profit 2.66 3.62 -26.52
Net Profit 0.41 1.22 -66.39
Equity Capital 9.68 9.68 -
Lactose (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nutraplus India 32.20 -4.87 109.80
Everest Organics 137.00 -4.20 109.60
Syncom Formul. 1.33 -1.48 103.83
Lactose (India) 102.00 0.74 100.47
Bharat Immunolog 20.35 -3.33 87.87
Alpa Lab. 41.25 -0.36 86.79
Kerala Ayurveda 80.20 -1.47 84.69
Lactose (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.84
Banks/FIs 0.81
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.44
Lactose (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.61% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -37.80% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -45.18% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.05% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 277.08% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lactose (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.00
106.30
Week Low/High 100.00
119.00
Month Low/High 100.00
131.00
YEAR Low/High 72.35
190.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
190.00

