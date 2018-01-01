Lactose (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524202
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE058I01013
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|102.00
|
0.75
(0.74%)
|
OPEN
102.15
|
HIGH
106.30
|
LOW
100.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Lactose (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|102.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|101.25
|VOLUME
|3385
|52-Week high
|190.05
|52-Week low
|72.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|101.00
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|102.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Lactose (India) Ltd.
Lactose (India) Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. They offer edible and pharmaceutical grade lactose, which is used as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products, as well as in the dairy, food, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company also manufactures dairy whitener, dairy calcium, whey powder, casein, casei...> More
Lactose (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|100
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.51
Announcement
-
Financial Results For Third Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Lactose (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.12
|11.56
|-21.11
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.22
|-95.45
|Total Income
|9.13
|11.77
|-22.43
|Total Expenses
|6.47
|8.16
|-20.71
|Operating Profit
|2.66
|3.62
|-26.52
|Net Profit
|0.41
|1.22
|-66.39
|Equity Capital
|9.68
|9.68
|-
Lactose (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nutraplus India
|32.20
|-4.87
|109.80
|Everest Organics
|137.00
|-4.20
|109.60
|Syncom Formul.
|1.33
|-1.48
|103.83
|Lactose (India)
|102.00
|0.74
|100.47
|Bharat Immunolog
|20.35
|-3.33
|87.87
|Alpa Lab.
|41.25
|-0.36
|86.79
|Kerala Ayurveda
|80.20
|-1.47
|84.69
Lactose (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lactose (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.61%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.34%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-37.80%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-45.18%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|277.08%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lactose (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.00
|
|106.30
|Week Low/High
|100.00
|
|119.00
|Month Low/High
|100.00
|
|131.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.35
|
|190.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|190.00
