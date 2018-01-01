Ladderup Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530577
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE519D01015
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|34.00
|
-1.00
(-2.86%)
|
OPEN
34.00
|
HIGH
34.00
|
LOW
34.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ladderup Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|34.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.00
|VOLUME
|550
|52-Week high
|44.05
|52-Week low
|16.45
|P/E
|6.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|33.30
|Buy Qty
|130.00
|Sell Price
|34.00
|Sell Qty
|366.00
About Ladderup Finance Ltd.
Ladderup Finance Limited was established in 1993 as a residuary NBFC, and listed on the BSE in 1995. The company offered both fund and non-fund based services with a focus on asset financing. By 2007, the company's Advisory Services had become significant enough to warrant a more concentrated approach. Accordingly, Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited was formed as a separate group entit...> More
Ladderup Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|44
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.75
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Announcement
-
Financial Results For Third Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Compliants For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Financial Results For Second Quarter & Half Year Ended September 30 2017
Ladderup Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.72
|2.3
|279.13
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|8.73
|2.3
|279.57
|Total Expenses
|2.06
|0.98
|110.2
|Operating Profit
|6.67
|1.32
|405.3
|Net Profit
|6.09
|0.93
|554.84
|Equity Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|-
Ladderup Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arihant Capital
|110.15
|0.46
|229.33
|Indbank Merchant
|20.05
|4.43
|88.98
|Swastika Investm
|161.00
|-1.86
|47.66
|Ladderup Finance
|34.00
|-2.86
|43.69
|DB Intl.Stock
|8.67
|-1.92
|30.34
|Integ. Fin. Serv
|39.85
|-4.89
|23.91
|Sunbright Stock
|18.50
|-4.88
|22.24
Ladderup Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ladderup Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.92%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|17.85%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|81.82%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|44.37%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|100.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ladderup Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.00
|
|34.00
|Week Low/High
|34.00
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|27.30
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.45
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|44.00
