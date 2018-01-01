JUST IN
Ladderup Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530577 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE519D01015
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 34.00 -1.00
(-2.86%)
OPEN

34.00

 HIGH

34.00

 LOW

34.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ladderup Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 34.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.00
VOLUME 550
52-Week high 44.05
52-Week low 16.45
P/E 6.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 33.30
Buy Qty 130.00
Sell Price 34.00
Sell Qty 366.00
About Ladderup Finance Ltd.

Ladderup Finance Ltd

Ladderup Finance Limited was established in 1993 as a residuary NBFC, and listed on the BSE in 1995. The company offered both fund and non-fund based services with a focus on asset financing. By 2007, the company's Advisory Services had become significant enough to warrant a more concentrated approach. Accordingly, Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited was formed as a separate group entit...> More

Ladderup Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ladderup Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.72 2.3 279.13
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 8.73 2.3 279.57
Total Expenses 2.06 0.98 110.2
Operating Profit 6.67 1.32 405.3
Net Profit 6.09 0.93 554.84
Equity Capital 12.85 12.85 -
Ladderup Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arihant Capital 110.15 0.46 229.33
Indbank Merchant 20.05 4.43 88.98
Swastika Investm 161.00 -1.86 47.66
Ladderup Finance 34.00 -2.86 43.69
DB Intl.Stock 8.67 -1.92 30.34
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 23.91
Sunbright Stock 18.50 -4.88 22.24
Ladderup Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.22
Ladderup Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.92% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 17.85% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 81.82% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 44.37% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 100.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ladderup Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.00
34.00
Week Low/High 34.00
42.00
Month Low/High 27.30
42.00
YEAR Low/High 16.45
44.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
44.00

