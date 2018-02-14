JUST IN
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 524522 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919B01011
BSE 15:10 | 12 Mar 24.10 -1.00
(-3.98%)
OPEN

23.85

 HIGH

25.90

 LOW

23.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd

A recent entrant in the petrochemical industry, Laffans Petrochemicals manufactures petrochemical derivatives for supply to the paint and automobile industries. Its product range includes speciality chemicals like surfactants (based on fatty alcohol), solvents (like glycol ethers), amines (like ethanol amines), polyethylene glycols, etc. To manufacture these petro products, which are termed ethyle...> More

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 78.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.48 -
Other Income 1.11 4.78 -76.78
Total Income 1.11 5.26 -78.9
Total Expenses 0.34 0.93 -63.44
Operating Profit 0.77 4.32 -82.18
Net Profit 0.57 2.94 -80.61
Equity Capital 8 8 -
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Avon Lifescience 9.81 4.92 23.38
Natl. Oxygen 44.05 -4.24 21.14
Haryana Leather 42.25 4.97 20.74
Laffans Petroch 24.10 -3.98 19.28
Sh. Hari Chem. 39.85 -4.55 17.73
Chemcrux Enterp. 33.95 -3.00 16.77
Vasundhara Rasy. 49.00 -4.76 16.51
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.13
Indian Public 45.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.63
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.43% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.31% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 43.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 66.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 173.86% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.85
25.90
Week Low/High 23.85
27.00
Month Low/High 23.85
28.00
YEAR Low/High 13.35
34.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
54.00

