You are here » Home
» Company
» Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 524522
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919B01011
|
BSE
15:10 | 12 Mar
|
24.10
|
-1.00
(-3.98%)
|
OPEN
23.85
|
HIGH
25.90
|
LOW
23.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.10
|VOLUME
|1550
|52-Week high
|33.60
|52-Week low
|13.35
|P/E
|9.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|24.10
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|25.90
|Sell Qty
|310.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|23.85
|CLOSE
|25.10
|VOLUME
|1550
|52-Week high
|33.60
|52-Week low
|13.35
|P/E
|9.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|24.10
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|25.90
|Sell Qty
|310.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19.28
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd
A recent entrant in the petrochemical industry, Laffans Petrochemicals manufactures petrochemical derivatives for supply to the paint and automobile industries. Its product range includes speciality chemicals like surfactants (based on fatty alcohol), solvents (like glycol ethers), amines (like ethanol amines), polyethylene glycols, etc. To manufacture these petro products, which are termed ethyle...> More
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.48
|-
|Other Income
|1.11
|4.78
|-76.78
|Total Income
|1.11
|5.26
|-78.9
|Total Expenses
|0.34
|0.93
|-63.44
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|4.32
|-82.18
|Net Profit
|0.57
|2.94
|-80.61
|Equity Capital
|8
|8
| -
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.43%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.31%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|43.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|66.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|173.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.85
|
|25.90
|Week Low/High
|23.85
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|23.85
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.35
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|54.00
Quick Links for Laffans Petrochemicals: