Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd

A recent entrant in the petrochemical industry, Laffans Petrochemicals manufactures petrochemical derivatives for supply to the paint and automobile industries. Its product range includes speciality chemicals like surfactants (based on fatty alcohol), solvents (like glycol ethers), amines (like ethanol amines), polyethylene glycols, etc. To manufacture these petro products, which are termed ethyle...> More